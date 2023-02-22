The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), a local agency tasked with addressing socioeconomic inequities within the Black community, has announced plans to conduct a disparity study in the Miami-Dade County.
Conducted every 10 years, the study will examine conditions in the county’s Targeted Urban Areas (TUA). The results are then used to inform the agency’s legislative agenda, initiatives and programming, and to guide funding.
The announcement came at a Black History Month celebration event organized by District 1 County Commissioner and Chairman Oliver Gilbert III and MDEAT at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater last week.
There, county leaders reflected on the progress made in Miami’s Black communities over the years and honored people like Thelma Gibson, a civil rights advocate and trailblazer, who helped make the city a better place for Black Miamians.
Predominantly Black neighborhoods to be targeted in the study include Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, Florida City, Goulds, Richmond Heights, Perrine, Naranja, West Little River, North Miami, Liberty City, Little Haiti, Overtown and Brownsville.
“This is not just about procurement. It’s about the business of Black life,” William “Bill” Diggs, MDEAT’s executive director, told The Miami Times. “How can our kids grow in this community and have an opportunity to work for a large corporation or get a good job and stay in the neighborhood? Black America is under attack, and Black Miami even more so.”
Since its inception four decades ago, MDEAT – formerly known as Metro-Miami Action Plan – has primarily focused on addressing disparities in employment, economic development, education, housing, criminal justice, and health and human services. The study will look at all those quality-of-life issues.
“We recognize that there are many disparities in the Black community, some that we understand, and some that we don’t,” said Diggs. “Our role is to understand what the people that look like you and I need. We can’t be all things to all people but our goal is simple; it’s trying to figure out what we can afford to do and do that well.”
Launching the study
In an effort to get the most accurate study results, MDEAT has hired Davie-based consulting firm CMA Enterprise Incorporated to conduct the study. MDEAT has yet to disclose the value of that contract.
“I think the biggest advantage, which I applaud Bill and his team for, is bringing in a local firm,” said Gail Birks, CMA’s president and CEO who’s lived in South Dade for more than two decades. “And because we’re local we live, eat and breathe some of the disparities and inequities that a lot of the people that we’re going to speak to face. Not only can we empathize, but we’re in a position where we can help guide solutions because we know this community.”
Birks will be joined in the work by Oliver Williams, her husband and CMA’s managing director, Edward Davis, Clark Atlanta University School of Business dean, and a team of other experts.
Diggs disclosed at the event last week that his team was charged with finding the foremost authority on disparity studies in the world. They came back with Davis’ name.
“I said, ‘I don’t know if we can afford it but I can tell you this, my city needs all that it can get and my county needs all that it can have,’” Diggs told the audience.
Davis is overseeing the process as its project advisor.
“We’re not just looking at what’s happening here for local solutions,” said Birks, pointing out how insightful Davis’ involvement will be. “We want to benchmark from somebody who has been all over this country and analyzed, assessed and been involved in disparity studies.”
“Throughout the entire county, we’ve identified groups and individuals who will be assisting us with this type of information,” said Williams. “Our team consists of more than three people; there’s about 15 of us. We have a lot of skilled individuals, and those up-and-coming, who will benefit from what we’re doing.
“We’re assessing socioeconomic data through the census and other means to gain a full grasp of what [disparities] exist in Miami-Dade County, specifically as it relates to the targeted areas.”
A group of students from CAU will work under Davis, while students at local universities will assist CMA’ site review team in South Dade.
“One of the things that really needs to be emphasized is the breadth of the participation that this team is trying to gather,” said Davis. “Many times in these disparity studies, there’s a very small group of people that are responding. But the way this study has been laid out, there’s a number of opportunities people will have to make their voices heard.”
A portion of the study will include community responses and feedback collected via MDEAT’s Transformation 305 Listening Tour. The tour – which kicked off last Thursday – consists of virtual forums on Zoom for community service providers, a series of seven regional in-person focus groups held from March through May for county residents, and online surveys for community members, elected officials, service providers and other leaders.
“This is a three-phase journey and we’re only in phase two,” noted Birks. “We’ve got to build the business case and then the next phase is actual implementation and execution. This is really the phase of getting the buy-in of the community and letting them know, ‘Look, this is our plan. We’re not leaving town after this is done. We are still here.’”
“We’re not going to do this thing in a vacuum,” said Diggs. “We’re at a great point in Miami-Dade County history where we have five commissioners that happen to be Black and we have a very progressive mayor that understands how to be solution-oriented. Our goal is to take the results of this study and make our organization be one of the agencies to fix those issues.”
A spokesperson for the agency predicts that the study will be completed by September of this year.
“That will determine if the funding we have is right, if we need more or less,” said Diggs. “And whether we need to be more of an advocate at the city, county or even at the state level.”