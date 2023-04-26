One week after tensions boiled over following what residents call a poorly advertised Miami-Dade County Public Schools special meeting, District 5 school board member and Vice Chair Daniel “Danny” Espino responded to public outrage over a decision to try and prohibit his colleague, Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, from participating in that meeting.
“Pursuant to [M-DCPS] board policy and the Florida Sunshine law, I convened a board conference exclusively with Board Member [Robert] Alonso to preliminarily discuss two issues in the Sunshine,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee Espino in a statement to The Miami Times.
The purpose of last Tuesday’s meeting, according to a posted announcement on the school district’s website, was to discuss minority participation in procurement and board meeting procedures.
M-DCPS’ 2020 disparity study revealed that between 2013-2018, less than 2% of procurement contracts went to Black-owned businesses, as compared to 21% owned by Hispanics and 2% by non-minority women.
Espino’s seven other colleagues, including Bendross-Mindingall, did not receive an invitation to take part in the preliminary discussion on minority participation. But the District 2 school board member made an appearance anyway.
“When I walked in ... there was a board member sitting in my seat as he was telling me ‘You were not invited,’” said Bendross-Mindingall, addressing what happened at last week’s regular school board meeting. “That did not rest well with my spirit … I was angry … and this is not resting well in the community.”
“I think there was a confusion as to municipal sunshine meetings where you have to list the name of each elected official that is going to be in the discussion,” said Alonso, explaining to his colleagues last Wednesday why Bendross-Mindingall was told she could not join the conversation. “I think that’s where the confusion was versus board policy.”
During last Tuesday’s meeting, school board attorney Luis Garcia clarified that Bendross-Mindingall was indeed legally allowed to attend the meeting.
“Once a meeting has been publicly noticed … any board member can really attend. That’s all you need for the sunshine law,” Garcia said. “The issue was participation, not attendance, but I clarified that she could also participate.”
District 1 Board Member Steve Gallon III, who received dozens of concerned calls from constituents about the procurement meeting, told The Miami Times he felt an obligation to bring up the incident at last week’s school board meeting.
“It wasn’t right policywise and constitutionally,” he said, emphasizing that silence is complacency. “It was the senior board member, who just happens to be African American. That’s the optics that people saw … once that genie of racism gets out of the bottle, it's hard to get it back in … and what [people] saw [last Tuesday] did not look good.”
“As the longest-serving board member, Dr. Bendross-Mindingall should have known that her intervention in the meeting violated board policy and possibly state law,” said Espino, standing by his decision and dispelling arguments that his actions were racially discriminatory. “Her race had nothing to do with how the law applies to members as elected officials and it is blatantly offensive and an aggression on its own to suggest it.”
“We know there were other things that were legal that were dead wrong,” said Bendross-Mindingall, who requested a town hall on the procurement subject to invite more people from the community into the conversation.
Grieved by Bendross-Mindingall frustration over the matter, Chair Mari Tere Rojas issued a public apology to the former on behalf of the board.
“We are in a good place as a board, irrespective of our perceived differences, we stand united and in solidarity around our mission,” noted Gallon, emphasizing that differing opinions and ideologies have never created divisions among board members. “We have more that unites us than divides us, but this was an opening for significant division.”
Aside from outrage over whether Bendross-Mindingall could participate in the meeting, some residents and key stakeholders also complained about improper notice of the meeting, stating that they only found out through word of mouth or text, at the very last minute.
“My concern was one, it was not advertised as a public meeting, and two, the public was not allowed to speak,” said Ron Frazier, chair of the board’s Small Business Advisory Committee. “We got the word out to various business groups and organizations to let people know to attend this meeting. But we didn’t understand what the meeting was about.”
“We were disappointed that a conversation about minority participation in procurement at Miami-Dade Public Schools didn't include an invitation to the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, which represents Black businesses in Miami-Dade County,” said Matthew Pigatt, the chamber’s director of small business and membership services.
“We applaud Dr. Bendross-Mindingall in her leadership for being there at the meeting and having the other board members speak up,” he added. “Before she came into the room, they were speaking amongst themselves in low voices to the point where people who attended could not hear, but her presence among them, and her speaking loud enough for everyone to hear, compelled them to do the same.”
Frazier and Pigatt say business leaders want a seat at the table in future conversations.
“We want to make sure that when decisions are being made in regard to minority participation in government contracting, that the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses with the least amount of procurement opportunities in school board contracts, is included in that conversation,” said Pigatt.
He added that a seat at the table also looks like having representation in the contract selection committee and compliance procurement departments.
Gallon plans to add the topic to next month’s school board meeting agenda.
“Disparities in our procurement program is not something that’s just speculative, this is something supported by hard numbers,” he said. “If we’re really advocating for an inclusive community and … represent all sectors of Miami-Dade County as a school district, then we all need to be at that particular table for discussion … It shouldn’t be something that’s held in a meeting between one, two, or three board members.”
“I am convening a board conference to ensure that the board is fully aware of the tools available to each member in fulfillment of their duties,” said Espino.
No specific date has been provided for when the town hall or board conference will take place. The board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, April 26, for a budget workshop followed by a regular meeting May 17.