The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) ushered in the start of Black Business Month with an event celebrating local businesses on Thursday, but a $4,000 raffle MDEAT marketed as a grant giveaway at the celebration raised legal concerns.
Upon arriving at the “Support Black-Owned Business 305” event at Virginia Key Beach Park, Miami’s historic Black beach, business owners were instructed to provide their business cards. Throughout the night, guests were invited to the stage to randomly draw cards from a box to determine which four businesses would win $1,000 grants.
The four winners were not required to submit any application materials for the grant money prior to the drawings. Winners included Alpha International Transport, Merkinal Management, Good News Community Food Pantry and The Brown Room.
William “Bill” Diggs, MDEAT executive director, said recipients of the grant money must meet the pre-requisite of being an approved vendor of Miami-Dade County. Agency officials said the awards came from $250,000 general fund dollars allocated to MDEAT by the county.
“We use it as a way to draw more folks to the event that ordinarily wouldn’t come [and] just didn’t see an incentive for being there,” Diggs said.
An MDEAT event closing out last year’s Black Business Month programming also featured raffles with at least six winners, according to the agency. More raffles are expected to take place throughout this month.
“I did not know this was happening so it was a good surprise,” said grant winner Joi Brown, Alpha International Transport operations manager, who said she did not know why she was asked to provide a business card until the raffle began.
“I feel honored to receive this grant,” added Brown, whose husband started the family-operated logistics company during the pandemic. “Applying for grants is not something that you can just pick up and do in one sitting … [and] you’re not the only one applying.”
“Basically you had to be a small business (to participate) and put your name in the pot and we draw from there,” said Diggs. “Other than that, there’s really no requirements.
“To receive the grant, you have to go through a validation process, which basically means you have to become a vendor because the only way we can submit a check to you, you have to be a vendor of Miami-Dade County. So once you come up and take the money, you have to qualify to be a vendor and if you don’t then you don’t get it, but I don’t think we’re going to have that problem.”
Diggs said that Robert Parson, MDEAT’s economic empowerment manager, will assist recipients through the process.
When asked whether MDEAT is lawfully allowed to raffle off grants without a competitive process or detailed requirements, Diggs said there has not been any concern about the raffles.
The same question was directed to the county attorney’s office but Terrence Smith, a county attorney who represents the agency, said: “Our office is prohibited from providing the public with legal advice or opinions.”
Daniel Wall, assistant director of the Miami-Dade County Office of Management and Budget, said he wasn’t aware of anything that would prohibit MDEAT from offering grants through a raffle. He said that each funding source has its own set of requirements.
Attorney Barbara Petersen, executive director of The Florida Center for Government Accountability, said there should be stricter criteria and guidelines in place for the awarding of any government grant money.
“There’s still no oversight on how the money is used once it’s handed out,” she said of the MDEAT raffle. “What’s to stop the recipient of one of these grants from taking a vacation with this money? I’ve never heard of such a thing, and if it’s not illegal, it should be illegal.”
“It still stinks,” she said of the lack of a formal process.
The Black Business Month event and raffle came on the heels of funding mismanagement allegations that raised concerns about funding practices at MDEAT, as reported by The Miami Times in June.
Other MDEAT grants, such as the small business capitalization grant, detail how businesses can utilize the funds.
Thursday’s raffle winners were thrilled their cards were selected.
“We have to go through a lot of different things just to be able to get funding,” said Johnny Jean-Pierre, vice president of operations at Good News. “So being able to come to this Black-led event tonight and being able to put my hand in the bucket and get something shows that when our people come together, we can move things forward.”
Jean-Pierre, who also operates two other businesses, says the funding will play a crucial role in helping the organization prepare for its annual November food drive and holiday toy drive in the midst of rising food and fuel prices.
According to a budget sheet provided to The Times, Thursday’s event cost $83,200, excluding food and beverage costs.
“It’s not just an elaborate party, it’s a way to get information out,” said Diggs. “Making our community aware of opportunities is never wasted money. Deliverables from my perspective are long term ...We’re trying to increase the amount of vendors that Miami-Dade County has that happen to be African American and there is no, if you will, clear-cut way to do that.”
Thursday’s event was the first of many that MDEAT has planned for Black Business Month.
Officials said the well-attended evening provided local businesses an opportunity to network and learn about technical assistance resources, business courses and procurement opportunities. The event featured live entertainment and light bites and drinks sponsored by the Foundation for Youth and Economic Development.
Dignitaries in attendance included Roderick Miller, president and CEO of the county’s Beacon Council; G. Eric Knowles, Chamber of Commerce president; Gary Hartfield, small-business development director for the county; Eulois Checkley, Department of Transportation and Public Works director; Rick Beasley, South Florida Workforce Investment board director; Kenasha Paul, founder of the Black Professionals Network; District 5 City Commissioner Christine King; Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Chair Oliver Gilbert III; and District 109 State Rep. Ashley Gantt.