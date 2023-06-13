Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones and Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert III joined Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other dignitaries June 7 in raising the rainbow flag over the Stephen P. Clark Center in recognition of Pride Month.
wire
Rainbow flag flies for Pride Month in Miami-Dade
- The Miami TImes
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Something don’t smell right in the city of North Miami Beach
-
St. John members pray for a miracle as foreclosure looms over Overtown church
-
Miami-Dade Schools' Best & Brightest
-
Judge reinstates Michael Joseph to North Miami Beach Commission
-
State audit gives Miami-Dade public schools failing grade
-
Black finalists on short list for Broward superintendent
-
Police under pressure arrest white woman for shooting Black mother of 4
-
DeSantis ousts North Miami Beach Mayor DeFillipo while Michael Joseph remains in limbo
-
Black journalists in constant fear of retaliation
-
Activists propose new Miami voting maps
June 7-13, 2023
Recent Obituaries
In Remberance Read moreSAFIYYAH ALI
71, teacher, died May 29 at South Miami Ho… Read morePATRICIA ANN BARNES
94, teacher, died May 27 at Vitas Healthca… Read moreFLOREDDA C. GAINEY
75, caregiver, died May 29 at home. Viewin… Read moreCHRISTINE COLLIER
Recent Headlines
- Supreme Court decision impact on Miami’s Black voters as redistricting debate heats up
- Judge reinstates Michael Joseph to North Miami Beach Commission
- Juneteenth through the eyes of Davian Chester
- Civil Rights Lawyers toss Miami Times out of Hampton House meeting
- How Juneteenth became a federal holiday
- Wilson scholars celebrate bright futures in uncertain world
- Rainbow flag flies for Pride Month in Miami-Dade
- Teachers union pushes back against anti-education legislation