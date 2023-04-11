Members of the Miami-Dade County Commission for Women with Commissioner Eileen Higgins and Commission Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III April 10 unveiling “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” The Women’s History Month exhibition honoring women who have made significant contributions to our community may be viewed in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center.
