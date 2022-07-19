In 2020 the Miami-Dade County Commission approved legislation to launch a task force to look into the problem of drivers behind the wheel with suspended licenses. The Task Force was charged with determining the number of suspended drivers in Miami-Dade County, understanding the adverse outcomes related to fines and fees, identifying the root causes of these adverse outcomes and developing recommendations to remedy the problems.
Its findings were presented in a final report delivered Monday. Among its findings: the use of driver’s license suspensions to compel debt repayment has created a series of unintended and compounding consequences that jeopardize the livelihoods of countless Miami-Dade residents and their families. The task force also found that license suspensions often lead to a debt spiral for those impacted.
Other findings conclude that non-safety-related driver’s license suspensions increase car insurance rates for licensed drivers, disproportionately affect low-income residents and communities of color, drain government resources and harm the economy.
The recommendations for how to fix the identified issues include clearing the backlog of suspended licenses – which includes contacting the estimated 45,000 drivers in Miami-Dade County that are eligible for reinstatement – and creating a compliance court that will work with drivers who would otherwise have their licenses if not for the inability to pay fines or fees.
Reducing arrests for driving without a license was also recommended, along with the creation of a diversion process that would send these drivers to compliance court to work on getting their licenses reinstated.
In addition, there are several recommendations for streamlining the process for drivers dealing with fines, fees and being able to access contactless services. This also involves improved communication from the court to the public, making the payment process easier to access and lowering the number of cases being turned over to collection agencies.
The final recommendation is for the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s office to track and have oversight of the implementation of these recommendations.