Residents in the city of North Miami have filed a lawsuit against its council’s recent decision to postpone its election cycle by 18 months.
Councilmembers voted Dec. 13 to push back the next election from May 2023 to Nov. 5, 2024, to coincide with the federal election cycle. Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe was the lone opposing vote on the measure.
Some are now arguing that the councilmembers usurped the will of the voters by taking away their right to elect their own representatives into office. Most notably, residents are upset that the measure was taken via ordinance rather than referendum.
Mayor Alix Desulme and Councilman Scott Galvin will serve until November 2024 as a result of the approved ordinance. Both officials, whose terms were initially set to end this May, were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
Additionally, Timothe and Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin will now serve until November 2026, rather than their initially set expiration dates in May 2025.
Several individuals rallied in front of North Miami City Hall Feb. 21 to protest the move. Many held signs that called for the restoration of the original election date.
Hector Medina, who had previously filed paperwork to run for mayor in the May election and is now one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, was among the crowd of dissenters.
“When you’re term-limited, you have to go,” said Medina. “You don’t stay 18 more months … Your time is up. You need to move on.”
The lawsuit argues that the extension violates the city’s charter, which limits terms to four years and states that elections must be held in odd-numbered years on the second Tuesday in May. It further states that any changes to the city charter must be voted on by the people.
The city council’s ordinance cited cost efficiency and higher voter turnout to justify the desired rescheduling of election cycles. It also referenced a state statute that grants a city council the authority to change the dates of its elections.
Plaintiffs’ attorney Juan-Carlos Planas denies the validity of that reasoning and asserts that the move must be done by referendum per the city charter, regardless of state law.
Medina, who cautioned against corruption in the city council at the February rally, told The Miami Times that he is also worried about the price tag of the public-private partnership, or P3, that the council has championed to revitalize the city’s downtown. He believes any extension of councilmembers’ terms will only allow them to continue on what he views to be a dangerous and costly track.
As previously reported in The Miami Times, the city is in the midst of seeking deals to redevelop its city hall, police station and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) along NE Seventh Avenue and NE 125th Street. Medina said the plaintiffs’ next steps are to push back against these partnerships.
A hearing for the lawsuit has not yet been scheduled, but Planas and his clients will be seeking to resolve the matter quickly in time for the May election.