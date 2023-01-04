Two of the three members that made up the Miami Shores Village Council’s Black majority have now resigned, due to a new law that took effect Dec. 31.
The new amendment to the state constitution, which was approved by voters in 2018, prohibits lobbying by certain public officials during and for six years after their terms.
Katia Saint Fleur, a professional consultant in government and community relations, officially resigned from the village council Dec. 15 after receiving legal counsel advising her to do so.
Then, just two weeks later, former Councilwoman Crystal Wagar submitted her own resignation. Wagar previously served as the village’s first Black mayor from 2019 to 2021.
The councilwoman had come under fire by watchdog residents when she accepted a job with the Southern Group, the village’s lobbying firm, on Dec. 9. Her new employment put her in violation of another state statute that bars public officials from working for companies doing business with their governments.
Wagar did not publicly address the violation nor the looming threat of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Public Officer as she waited for a judge’s ruling on the latter. She and four other Florida politicians had filed a lawsuit to temporarily block the new law from taking effect on Saturday, which Miami U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom denied at an emergency hearing last Thursday. Left with no choice, Wagar resigned just hours later.
Along with Mayor Sandra Harris, Saint Fleur and Wagar represented the once changing face of Miami Shores. After the 2021 election, The Miami Times reported on the significance of the new political majority in a municipality whose population of nearly 12,000 is just 14% Black.
On Dec. 28, the village council, which at the time still included Wagar, voted unanimously to appoint Tim Crutchfield as Saint Fleur’s replacement. Crutchfield is a white, male attorney who has previously served on Miami Shores’ planning and zoning board.
The village has not yet scheduled a date to choose someone to fill the seat now left vacant by Wagar. Both Crutchfield and Wagar’s eventual replacement will only hold office until April, when both former councilwomen were up for reelection.
These successive changes in leadership come at a critical time in Miami Shores, where residents are divided over proposed changes in the village’s comprehensive plan.
Just one day before Saint Fleur’s resignation, the council voted 4-1 to preliminarily approve higher density limits in key areas throughout the city. Both Saint Fleur and Wagar voted in favor of the measure.
It is unclear how the new appointments will affect the ongoing process to amend the comprehensive plan, which will come back for a second reading after being reviewed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.