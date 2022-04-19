Romania Dukes, center, surrounded my Miami-Dade County Police officers, in front of a billboard featuring the image of her late son De’Michael Dukes on South Dixie Highway and 248th Street. Together, they are trying to break the “code of silence,” which often prevents people from sharing information they may have on gun-related violence out of fear of retribution. Through the organization she founded, Mothers Fighting for Justice, Dukes is helping to solve cold cases like that of her son, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet at the age of 18 July 21, 2014.
Romania Dukes and police fight for justice
Samantha Morell
Updated
APRIL 20-26, 2022
