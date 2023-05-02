Lengthy terms by local school board members like Steve Gallon III and Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall will be a thing of the past, thanks to the passage of a bill headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signature that imposes eight-year term limits on school board members.
Those terms were capped at 12 years by the Florida Legislature last year, but new bills that just passed reduce the cap to eight.
Bendross-Mindingall has represented District 2 since 2010. Reelected last year unopposed, her current term ends Nov. 17, 2026. Gallon has represented District 1 since 2016. Last reelected in 2020, his term would be up in November 2024.
The bill will take effect in just two months on July 1, immediately impacting school board members serving after November 2022. According to the bill, those elected in 2022, for example, could serve another eight years before reaching the term limit.
Neither Gallon nor Bendross-Mindingall have responded to The Miami Times for comment. A requested legal opinion from M-DCPS regarding how the new law governs Gallon's and Bendross-Mindingall's remaining time in office did not arrive by press time.
During discussion Monday, Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Hollywood, questioned why lawmakers were coming back with eight-year term limits this year.
“Why are we back here so fast on this?” Pizzo asked.
Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, the bill’s sponsor, suggested that eight years was always the target of lawmakers.
“I think that eight years was the preferred landing spot. We didn’t get that last year. We’re doing it this year,” he said.
The Senate voted 30-7 to pass the bill (HB 477), with five Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure. The House voted 79-29 in March to pass it.
The five Democrats who supported the bill Monday were Pizzo; Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie; Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens; Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Fort Lauderdale; and Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.
Almost 77% of voters approved eight-year term limits on the Legislature in 1992. Term limits imposed on Miami-Dade County commissioners in 2012 have resulted in a massive turnover of forced-out veteran commissioners.
Monday’s approval came during a legislative session that has included lawmakers pursuing various other changes dealing with school boards.
Last month, the Legislature approved a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to shift to holding partisan school board elections. Lawmakers’ approval put the measure on the 2024 ballot. If approved by voters, the amendment would do away with a requirement that school board candidates run without party labels. Partisan elections could begin in 2026.
Supporters of moving to partisan school board races argue that partisan politics already are inherent in campaigns. During last year’s elections, DeSantis took the rare step of endorsing dozens of conservative candidates – many of whom went on to win their races. One such candidate deposed longtime Republican school board member Marta Perez, who had served since 1998.
Another measure (HB 411) seeks to change a requirement that school board candidates reside in the districts they are seeking to represent at the time they qualify to run. The proposal, which would require candidates to live in the districts at the time they assume office, needs House approval before it can go to DeSantis.
Banning DEI spending
In other news, a measure that seeks to prevent colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives is ready to go before the full Senate amid strong objections from Democrats, with Jones calling it “racist at its core.”
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, has argued that DEI initiatives are discriminatory.
“We want diverse viewpoints. We want fair treatment and full participation of all people, and an environment that examines ideas freely ... The ideas of, maybe, why there have been inequalities in the past. But modern DEI initiatives, under the guise of social justice or critical theory, seek to increase representation of some groups through discrimination against members of other groups,” Grall said.
Eliminating DEI programs in higher education has been a DeSantis priority during this legislative session. Earlier this year, his administration also directed colleges and universities to provide lists of their DEI initiatives and how much money was budgeted for them.