As Hurricane Ian’s path continues to shift eastward, raising the risk to the southern Gulf coast and threatening southeast Florida with more wind and rain, school closures for Wednesday and Thursday were declared in Miami-Dade County.
The decision to close local schools was announced at a Tuesday news conference held by county leaders. The dangers of transporting large numbers of students in perilous weather was one of the reasons cited.
Due to the size of Hurricane Ian, it was reported that Miami-Dade County is now under tropical storm and tornado watches.
Classes at Miami Dade College are suspended through at least Wednesday.
The offices of nonessential county services also will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday in an abundance of caution. Transit and local airports will remain open.
County employees who can work from home were advised to do so.
Miami-Dade County is expecting between 3-6 inches of rain through Thursday, and with king tide season beginning local street flooding is guaranteed.
All residents and tourists are being advised to avoid pools of standing water in the street. For non-life-threatening emergencies, the number to call is 311.
Meanwhile, more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast are being urged to evacuate, DeSantis said, in advance of Wednesday’s anticipated historic storm surge.
“This is not necessarily saying you have to evacuate to another state. It’s not saying you have to go to Miami,” DeSantis said as residents in areas from Pasco to Collier counties have been advised to seek shelter on higher ground.
“All those counties have shelters within their counties,” DeSantis told reporters at the state Emergency Operations Center. “The instruction is, you’re in a vulnerable area to storm surge or flooding, evacuate to higher ground.”
Kevin Guthrie, Florida Emergency Management director, said the center of the wide-ranging system was forecast to hit Wednesday near Venice in Sarasota County, about an hour south of St. Petersburg, with 125 mph sustained winds. The storm was pounding Cuba Tuesday morning.
Still, even as Ian’s track shifted east from earlier forecasts, the storm’s center could “wobble” causing changes in its path, similar to what was experienced in 2004 during Hurricane Charlie, when the storm predicted to hit Tampa instead made landfall in Captiva Island.
Power outages are expected during Ian's passage across Florida and utilities have more than 28,000 workers on standby, including crews coming from other states.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said seaports across the state have adequate fuel supplies and are positioned to quickly reinstate operations.
Meanwhile, highway shoulders have been cleared in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations.
“We have teams monitoring traffic levels along critical corridors to ensure safe and efficient flow of traffic,” Perdue said. “We've also increased our resources in terms of FDOT Road Rangers and motorist assistance to aid in evacuations.”
The state has activated 5,000 members of the Florida National Guard; another 2,000 guard members from other states are on standby.
A state of emergency is in place for all 67 Florida counties, and schools and universities have closed throughout the state.
Ian was expected to spend only a few hours Tuesday over western Cuba before growing in strength as it emerges in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where warm water and generally low vertical wind shear are expected.
Saying preparations for the storm “should be rushed to completion,” the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday warned of life-threatening storm surge along much of the Gulf Coast, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region.
Hurricane-force winds and flooding are forecast in west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning. Flash flooding also is likely into southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina as Ian plows through.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.