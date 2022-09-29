Ninety-six members on Task Force One from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search and rescue team are already on the ground in the hardest hit areas of Florida's west coast.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said to television reporters before dawn, “This is going to include water rescue, search and rescue, air deployments as such, and also render public service, if necessary.”
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was on hand at fire rescue headquarters to wish rescue crews well on their mission.
“They’re going in, they’re going into this area that has been so horribly hit,” she said. “They’re gonna bring rescue, hope and love. It’s very moving for me to see this operation.”
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on "Good Morning America" earlier Thursday that the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian could reach into the hundreds.
"So while I don't have confirmed numbers, I definitely know fatalities are in the hundreds," Marceno said. "There are thousands of people that are waiting to be rescued."
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance told CNN that six fatalities had been confirmed in his area Thursday afternoon.
Part of the Sanibel Causeway, collapsed into the sea, cutting off the only road access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. Officials don't know how many ignored mandatory evacuation orders and left the island ahead of the hurricane.
"This will be a life-changing event for the men and women who are responding. They're going to see things they've never seen before."
“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” President Joe Biden said Thursday afternoon, speaking from FEMA’s headquarters in Washington.
“My message to the people of Florida and the country is at times like this, America comes together ... we’re going to pull together as one team, as one America.”
The president said he would be visiting Florida afterward, though not until his presence wouldn’t impede rescue and recovery efforts.
Millions in Florida were ordered to evacuate their homes, and more than 2.6 million people were without power the day after the Category 4 hurricane slammed into Florida near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of Fort Myers. By Thursday morning, Ian was a tropical storm with 70 mph winds and was moving to the east coast at 8 mph.
A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in a canal behind his home in Deltona near Daytona Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said, The Associated Press reported. The man tried to drain his pool into a canal and fell down an incline that was slippery due to the heavy rain.
The Daytona Beach region is experiencing “historic flooding” that includes water in people’s homes, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a news conference, according to the Associated Press. He urged people to stay off the roads, and the county has imposed a curfew until 7 a.m. Friday.
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke by phone Thursday morning to discuss the federal response to Hurricane Ian. Biden formally issued a disaster declaration Thursday morning and told DeSantis that he was dispatching Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to Florida on Friday to check in on response efforts and to gauge where additional support will be needed.
There are 2,631,546 Florida homes and businesses without power Thursday.
Tampa International Airport said normal operations will resume Friday morning.
Manatee County lifted evacuation orders for residents of Bradenton and surrounding communities Thursday as Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida. According to a Thursday update from Manatee County, emergency evacuation shelters are being closed and residents are returning to their homes. However, officials stressed that "it is not a return to normal."
People interested in donating to cleanup efforts are encouraged to visit the Florida Disaster Fund at www.FloridaDisaster.org. And those who want to volunteer to help with storm cleanup should sign up at www.volunteerFlorida.org.