Second chances are hard to come by, so when Sam Marc heard that there was an opportunity to seal or expunge his criminal record, he made every effort to take advantage of it.
“I figured if they’re okay with giving me a second chance, then hey, it’s worth a shot,” he told The Miami Times.
Poor choices he made at age 17 that led to him serving a three-year sentence in prison still haunt him today.
“I knew that when I was young, the life that I was living could either lead to one thing or another,” Marc explained. “I accepted that at the time the same way I accepted the consequences. I got out of prison 15 years ago and I’ve been doing the right thing ever since.”
Now all he wants is a clean slate and a chance to exercise his right to vote.
Last week, Marc was among dozens of people who attended a session of the Second Chance Sealing and Expunging program, organized by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office (SAO).
“This is very important because it opens a lot of doors and makes it easier to get jobs, loans, an apartment and even apply to college,” said Assistant State Attorney Nilo Cuervo, who heads the SAO Community Outreach Division.
Since 2006, the SAO has held these events each month in different parts of the county. The effort was halted by the pandemic but resumed this year. Nearly 200 people showed up for assistance two months ago.
“What we’ve done is made [this process] easier, accessible and free, except for that $75 application fee [to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement] that we have no control over,” said Cuervo. “So long as you’re eligible, we will assist you.”
Eligibility is determined by Florida statutes. Severe offenses such as sexual misconduct, murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, human and drug trafficking, arson and child abuse disqualify a person from expungement or sealing.
“I was eligible for the expungement,” an excited Antranae told the Times, who did not disclose her last name. “This will give me a second chance to better myself and get a good job.”
Her dream has always been to start a sports league for students in her community but the first step, she said, is to become an educator. A criminal record disqualified her from seeking employment in a public school setting and even presented hurdles during the interview process for other jobs.
“It was my first offense and I just wanted to take it off of my record,” she explained.
Normally, the process to restrict access to (seal) or erase (expunge) a criminal record can range from $800-$1,000 with legal assistance and take more than two months to be completed. Excluding legal fees, expungement can cost about $124 in Miami and Broward counties.
A juvenile expungement bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year allows juveniles who complete court-ordered diversion programs to expunge their criminal records, something that would have been useful for Marc.
This law, SAO officials say, is an added tool to help people with nonviolent charges get on the right track without having to face the adverse consequences that come with an arrest record.
“Nothing seems more tragic than to have an opportunity to remove a roadblock in one’s life, something that can limit one’s future life prospects, and not to take it,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a written statement. “As Miami-Dade’s State Attorney, I have made it a priority to give individuals a second chance.”
More than 6,000 people have been assisted through the process by the SAO.
The program doubles as a one-stop-shop where participants can update their identification and voting status, and access resources to remove barriers through the SAO’s partnership with various agencies. They include the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Public Defender’s Office, NAACP, Clerk of the Circuit Courts and the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“Imagine you’ve been living somewhere for 20 years and you don’t even have as much as a police ticket since you got your driver’s license. Now all of a sudden you have a record,” said Dayena, who also withheld her last name when speaking to the Times.
The North Miami resident, a caregiver who is now out of a job because of an incident that led to her arrest last year, said she hopes the program will help her get justice after having charges pressed against her.
“Officers arrested me without me giving a statement or hearing my side of the story,” said Dayena, explaining that she had been a victim of domestic violence and was only defending herself. “I lost everything. I’m just now putting myself back together, piece by piece … [And] because I’m a caregiver and I work with kids, I want to fix this.”
“People can come down to the State Attorney’s Office at any time [to take advantage of Second Chance], but we found that it’s easier to come to the community,” said Cuervo.
The next Second Chance event will take place at the Joseph Caleb Center on July 28. It will come to Coconut Grove, Homestead and Allapattah in the following months.