School districts across the United States are scrambling to enact security protocols in the wake of the mass shooting that struck an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, just one month ago, and Miami-Dade County is no different.
The board of Miami-Dade County Public Schools is on a nearly yearlong journey that will culminate in a comprehensive study on what the district is doing right – and what still needs to be done to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
An item proffered by board member Maria Teresa Rojas at a June 22 school meeting will expand the duties of the districtwide safety and security committee – initiated by Rojas in 2017 – to complete the study, monitor the implementation of currently required security measures and appoint additional staff members as needed. The committee will also evaluate past school shootings as well as existing safety and mental health training protocols nationwide before reporting its findings in February 2023.
“Both of these events may have been avoided if proper assessment, care and follow-up services had been implemented,” Rojas said at the meeting, referring to the recent Texas shooting at Robb Elementary School as well as to the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla., that struck close to home and led to the creation of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“We must never let our guard down, and we can never 100% guarantee that there won’t be a situation here in one of our schools, but we can assure you that we are going to do everything humanly possible to try and diminish that possibility from occurring,” she added.
The safety and security committee meets on an ongoing basis to provide updates from the school police department and gather feedback from relevant stakeholders, including teachers union workers, school administrators and school board members. The next meeting will be held July 12, during which Chief Edwin Lopez and his team will discuss new hiring efforts and updated training plans for all officers.
School board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall also holds frequent town hall meetings in partnership with local organization Circle of Brotherhood, and is planning on another to get recommendations on school safety measures from the public.
That momentum is being matched at both the state and federal level as far as funding goes, and it’s just a matter of time before the dollars begin to trickle down to localities like Miami-Dade.
Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a school safety bill June 7 which calls for further implementation of the Stoneman Douglas commission’s most recent recommendations. Just five days prior, DeSantis signed the 2022-23 state budget, which designated $140 million for mental health studies and services across the state, and $210 million for school safety.
Of that amount, M-DCPS garnered $15,691,092 for mental health and $26,582,683 for school safety in the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
Additionally, President Joe Biden signed a gun safety bill into law just this past weekend that also included millions of dollars to be distributed for school safety and mental health.
“Once those funding sources have been finalized, we’ll be able to make a determination on how to proceed with respect to those things that are required and those things that we would like to see happen in our district,” some of which are confidential, said school board member Steve Gallon III.
DeSantis’ “Freedom First Budget” includes an additional $20 million for “school hardening” grants, which could be used for expenditures like automatic locks, metal detectors, security cameras, bulletproof windows and more. Although the school board has yet to consider measures like bulletproofing their schools’ windows, Gallon assures it is constantly assessing suggestions deemed necessary by experts and school staff at the frequent safety and security committee meetings, and will do so with the results of the pending study.
In the meantime, the board is working to strengthen its existing protocols by writing them into official board policy. Another item passed at the June 22 meeting, introduced by Lopez in response to DeSantis’ approval of HB 1421, reinforced certain measures that the police department has been working to perfect over the past four years.
These measures include regular active shooter and hostage drills within schools, mental health crisis intervention training for every school officer, the continuous assessment of needed safety personnel at extracurricular and after-school activities, parent-student reunification plans to be implemented during crises and more.
Lopez says the school police department continuously studies past school shootings, from the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colo., to the recent tragedy in Uvalde.
For instance, Miami-Dade was quick to implement “hard corners” after learning that the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas shot only through windows, killing 17 people without ever setting a foot in a single classroom.
Hard corners are designated areas deemed safe within classrooms because they can’t be seen from hallways. A small arrangement like this, Lopez says, can make all the difference.
“Unfortunately, sadly, we’ve had a lot of examples of what to learn from,” he said.
One of the most recent initiatives implemented by M-DCPS is the Alyssa’s Alert mobile panic alert system – a phone application required for all school administrators and available to teachers that will allow them to immediately notify law enforcement when a critical threat is present on school premises.
FortifyFL is a similar mobile app that allows users to report and notify law enforcement and school officials of any suspicious activity, which, unlike Alyssa’s Alert, is available to parents, students, employees and the general public as well. School law enforcement personnel are now required to document and evaluate any and every incoming threat reported – no matter how small or incredible.
For parents wondering how else they can help, Lopez says to just stay involved, both at home and at school. He suggests continuously checking in with teachers, who may be better equipped to report issues involving lack of communication or sociability, as well as poor performance.
And although he admits school safety is a job for students, teachers, staff and law enforcement alike, he assures that Miami-Dade is nothing short of a leading school district in the pressing fight against critical acts of violence.
“The fact that we continuously revisit our emergency operations plan, that we continuously train with other agencies, that we continuously analyze our own deployment and try to pick it apart as much as we can, never getting comfortable – that’s what keeps us apart,” Lopez said.