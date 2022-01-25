Mark Rosenberg’s fall from grace was months in the making and quick to unravel after the longtime Florida International University president’s sudden resignation left tongues wagging throughout Miami-Dade County.
On Jan. 21, Rosenberg released a message that he was “stepping back so that I may give full attention to recurring personal health issues and to the deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie.” His wife of 47 years, a Type 1 diabetic who has been on insulin for 45 years, has advanced dementia and multiple sclerosis.
That same day, the college’s board of trustees held a meeting to formally acknowledge Rosenberg’s resignation and to appoint his right hand, CFO Kenneth Jessell, interim president.
What wasn’t revealed at that time is that Rosenberg was given an ultimatum – resign or be terminated immediately, for what can now be described as sexual harassment accusations.
Two days later, Rosenberg released an additional, carefully crafted statement, further explaining the “health issues” referenced in his previous message and appearing to tie them to the behavior that ended his career.
“I have been her nightly caregiver for over a decade ... But Rosalie’s condition entered a new stage in just the last few months, resulting in further cognitive debilitation. When I finally realized the impact that her condition had on my personal well-being in late October 2021, I sought professional mental health services and am still under a specialist’s care ... Regrettably, these issues spilled over to my work and I caused discomfort for a valued colleague ... I unintentionally created emotional (not physical) entanglement. I apologize to you. I take full responsibility and regret my actions."
Rosenberg’s statement went on to say that “I took it upon myself to disclose through proper institutional channels to have others assess the circumstances. Then in consultation with the Chair of the Board of Trustees (FIU trustees Chairman Dean Colson), I realized that an immediate change would be healthy for all parties particularly given my evolving personal and family health requirements.”
But undisclosed sources in a Miami Herald article assert that Rosenberg didn’t “disclose” the problem until the employee, a woman in her 20s who had spurned Rosenberg’s multiple romantic advances, told him she could no longer work with him and was leaving her post. That’s when everything started moving quickly.
According to the Herald, it all began in October 2021 when Rosenberg first professed his love to the staff member, and told her that he wanted to be with her and would take care of her. She allegedly rejected his overtures, saying they made her feel uncomfortable, at which time Rosenberg apologized and said it would not happen again. However, it recurred at least two more times.
After the last time, the Herald source says the woman confided in a colleague about everything that had transpired before declaring she could no longer work around Rosenberg.
As soon as Rosenberg reported the situation to Colson, it triggered an immediate investigation, placing the woman on paid administrative leave while Rosenberg continued at his post.
An ultimatum to Rosenberg to either resign or be terminated came about only after the woman was interviewed by investigators last week, according to the unidentified Herald source.
Colson on Sunday sent a note to the university community that said Rosenberg’s statement “provides greater insight into his resignation on Friday. It also provides insight into why the Board did not believe Friday was the appropriate time to celebrate the many accomplishments of FIU the past 13 years. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the events requiring his resignation.”
Rosenberg, who had led the university since 2009, had been with FIU for more than 40 years, starting as an assistant professor of political science in 1976. He had also previously served as chancellor of the state university system and was very active over the years at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and Beacon Council.
His departure makes FIU the fourth state university that is either searching for a permanent president or poised to launch a presidential search.
The University of North Florida and the University of South Florida are being led by interim presidents and are in the process of seeking new leaders. University of Florida president Kent Fuchs announced this month he will step down at the end of 2022, following accusations of improperly censuring university professors that has resulted in a lawsuit.