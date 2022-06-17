After failing to qualify for the House District 24 race, Former Miami-Dade County Commission chairwoman Audrey Edmonson has ended her primary challenge against Rep. Frederica S. Wilson.
Her decision to bow out of the race arrived in a written statement to The Miami Times.
"I entered this race because I care about our community and its future. But I believe, at this time, it's vital to come together as Democrats and join forces for the betterment of the community that both Congresswoman Wilson and I care so much about," Edmonson said.
But just three months ago, she said this of Congresswoman Wilson: "Neglecting to do the job that voters elected her to do is simply unacceptable. Our residents deserve a real voice in Congress, and someone willing to show up for work and fight for Florida families."
Edmonson's pot shot referred to Wilson's frequent use of of proxy voting, which was instituted during the pandemic so that any member who was sick or in quarantine could still cast a vote without physically having to appear in the chamber.
Sources say Edmonson, who raised little money in this failed bid, will consider challenging Wilson again in two years, but in her statement, Edmonson alluded to considering other races, "I am not going anywhere nor ruling out running for office in the near future."
Edmonson represented District 3 on the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners for 15 years and was previously Mayor of the Village of El Portal.
Read more on this developing story in our upcoming edition of The Miami Times.