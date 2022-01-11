Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-MCormick won by a landslide in Tuesday's election against her Republican and other opponents in the race to become the nation's newest member of Congress. The Haitian American replaces Alcee Hastings in District 20, which stretches from Miramar in southwest Broward to Riviera Beach in northeastern Palm Beach County, including most of the Black and Caribbean American communities in the two counties.
Voter turnout was low and most had already voted by mail before Tuesday.
Cherfilus-McCormick, 41, has never before held elected office. She is a lawyer and chief executive of her family’s Trinity Healthcare Services, a home health care company.
Former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, who lost the Nov. 2 special Democratic primary to McCormick by five votes, has already filed paperwork to run in the August 2022 primary for the Democratic nomination for a full term.
But for now, Cherfilus-McCormick is looking forward to being sworn into office and she'll reportedly fly to Washington on Wednesday.