The Sun-Sentinel has accused Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the Democratic nominee in the Jan. 11 special election for Congressional District 20, of hiding her personal finances after she lent her campaign a whopping $3.7 million during the Democratic primary.
Cherfilus-McCormick – who ultimately won her place on the ticket over Dale Holness by just five votes – filed a financial disclosure dated Dec. 22 with the clerk of the U.S. House reporting more than $6.4 million in income in 2021, a big increase over 2020, when she reported earning $86,000.
She holds a law degree and is the CEO of Trinity Health Care Services, a home health care company in Miramar, which she reported as the main source of her income.
Miffed by the Sun-Sentinel's non-endorsement, Cherfilus-McCormick sent the following letter to the newspaper, published on Jan. 3:
“I am deeply disappointed in the lack of journalistic integrity that attempted to paint me as dishonest and arrogant due to the delay in disclosing my financial records, which were delivered to the Clerk of the House of Representatives on Dec. 22, 2021. The misrepresentation of facts by the editorial board is blatant. Prior to this editorial, and after sincere attempts to collaborate, I had already refused to take part in an endorsement interview with the Sun Sentinel due to the ongoing attacks and scrutinization of my character.
The editorial board has made it clear that not all political candidates disclose their finances, but because of my substantial personal contribution, they wanted to know where the money came from. Why is it such a shock that my hard work, and that of my husband, have been a major factor in my ability to use my personal assets to fund most of my campaign instead of placing the burden on those facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and poor wages? Sadly, as a Black woman, I am all too familiar with having to prove myself, double, despite my successes, even to those who claim to be without bias.
I have always run a fair, honest, and people-centered campaign, and if elected, will continue to do so in Congress where I plan to push for ideas that lead to economic equity and opportunity, better access to healthcare, a stabilized environment, improved immigration policies and permanent solutions to social justice.”
Cherfilus-McCormick is expected to beat her Republican opponent handily to succeed the late Alcee Hastings in the U.S. Congress.