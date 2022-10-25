Florida’s redrawn Senate districts has incumbent Sen. Shevrin “Shev” Jones running in District 34 to serve Liberty City, Overtown, Biscayne Gardens, Opa-locka, Surfside, North Bay Village, Bal Harbour, Miami Beach, North Miami, North Miami Beach and Miami Shores residents. He formerly represented District 35.
With the district maps set to go into effect in November, coinciding with the state’s mid-term elections, Jones has launched a community conversation and listening tour, making good on a campaign promise to get to know constituents and the issues impacting their respective cities.
“As of Nov. 8, I will be officially your state senator,” Jones said during a town hall in North Miami Thursday evening. “Right now, I’m just your pseudo-state senator. I wanted to take the opportunity to go across the district to introduce myself to you all because so often, Tallahassee and our constituents are very distant from each other. And so I want to make sure you all know who I am as an individual.”
Jones, who won reelection for a second Senate term during this year’s primaries, will still represent Florida’s largest majority-Black city: Miami Gardens.
Though the seat, which originally encompassed many Broward County neighborhoods, expands into more affluent communities in eastern parts of Miami-Dade County, it remains 62% Black.
The North Miami town hall, held in conjunction with North Miami District 3 Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin for Florida City Government Week, was one of many opportunities for voters to hear what Jones will take on during the next legislative session, slated to begin March 7, 2023.
“I truly believe that when we’re in office, our No. 1 job is to listen to your concerns, and not for us to take our agenda, but yours, to the table,” Jones told the North Miami audience. “Many people have lost faith in government, have lost faith in politicians, because they give promises and don’t do nothing with it.”
Residents attending the town hall were curious to see how Jones planned to foster economic development and address the increasing cost of living.
Though Jones expressed that his agenda will be crafted by the communities he serves, he’s going into the legislative session with a few action items.
His first order of business is to file a pro-entrepreneur bill.
“Right now to start a business in the state of Florida, the red tape that you have to jump through to do that is astronomical,” he explained. “It’s very difficult to start a business in the state or to even get a state contract … who are the people who are usually left with the bag in their hand who cannot start a business in the state of Florida? They look like you and I.”
The Democratic senator said he wants to bring Missouri’s Right to Start Act to Florida to eliminate the state’s non-compete agreement, which bans employees from creating businesses that compete with their place of employment after the employment period has ended.
In Missouri, the bill also offered tax incentives to new businesses by reducing the first $100,000 of any remaining income tax for LLCs (limited liability companies) by 20% and created an office to assist entrepreneurs.
Jones explained that the bill could potentially make it easier for small-business owners to obtain government contracts.
Also on his list is the housing affordability crisis, one of Jones’ top three priorities identified during the campaign.
“We’re going to work with the state in purchasing abandoned state buildings,” he said, referencing a move taken by major cities like Seattle, San Francisco and New York to transform vacant land and buildings into affordable housing. “And I know North Miami has I think about six or seven here within the city that are unused.”
The buildings, he said, will be purchased by respective cities at a low cost and then transformed into mixed-use properties. Jones explained that the first floor of these buildings would contain workspaces that can be rented out by companies or educational institutions while floors above would comprise housing units priced with a monthly rent of $300.
“If there’s one thing that we have to do this legislative session, it’s deal with affordable housing,” said Jones. “[Another] is home insurance and flood insurance.”
Jones will work alongside leaders like Estimé-Irvin and District 108 Rep. Dotie Joseph, whose districts overlap with his, to address constituents’ concerns at the local and state levels.
“We all work closely together, so when you see one, you see the other,” said Joseph, who was also present at the town hall.
Joseph, a civil rights and government and public policy attorney who has brought millions of dollars to her district to fund crucial projects, says she is committed to continuing her fight to get property insurance under control and extend access to Medicaid.
“With the Legislature, you never know what’s going to pass sometimes,” she said, mentioning failed bills for unemployment compensation and eliminating the state gas tax she sponsored during the last legislative session.
“It’s really frustrating at times because we see that [Republicans] aren’t really interested in helping people for real,” Joseph continued in Haitian Creole. “I’m mentioning this because we have elections next month and I don’t want you to forget who’s fighting for you.”
Jones, who shared similar frustration at not being able to pass certain bills during his first term, said he’ll keep advocating for the people with his law-making power.
He intends on revisiting the Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act to add a provision that protects pregnant women from mistreatment and allows them to spend more time with their infants after childbirth.
Concluding his remarks at the town hall, Jones vowed to be accessible to District 34 residents and to remain transparent when it comes to serving the people. He encouraged town hall attendees to call his office for information on small-business loans, unemployment and SNAP benefits, Medicaid and Medicare application assistance, and roof and window services for seniors.
“I tell my office all the time, we don’t make promises, we see what we can do,” said Jones. “If we can’t do it, we’ll tell you and [leave] it in the hands of the person who can.”
Remaining stops on Jones’ listening tour include town halls in Miami Gardens, Surfside and North Bay Village next month.