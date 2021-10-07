Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.