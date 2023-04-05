By this time next year, families at the Villas del Lago apartment complex in Miami Gardens will have their very own soccer mini-pitch – an artificial playing field designed for small areas – at their feet.
It's part of a master plan for the Miami-Dade County Soccer Initiative that was announced at a news conference Monday and attended by a host of local dignitaries and elected officials.
“We have a total of investments of over $6 million either secured or pledged in support of the initiative with Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, being the biggest investor at $5 million,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.
The goal is to raise $10 million to create 50 mini-pitches in Miami-Dade County. So far, the Miami Gardens site is the first and only site that has been identified for the program. The Children’s Trust will work with the soccer foundation and other partners to determine future locations.
Miami-Dade County will serve as an installation partner and not make a financial investment, according to Foster-Simeon.
“It’s not just about the economic development, that’s good ... it’s not just about the fact that these kids will be able to participate on these pitches [and] they’ll be active,” said District 1 County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III. “It’s what it does to the in the long run ... it gives us another way to actually build community.”
About 34% of U.S. Soccer Foundation program participants are Black.
Cariana Pou, a high school senior and six-year soccer veteran who grew up in the community, shared her excitement for the project.
“Having the field so far away, we did have to travel, so it’s really awesome that you guys are opening up this new field that’s closer and giving everyone the opportunity to do what I did,” she said, encouraging other children with a passion for soccer to follow a similar path.
Because of soccer, Pou said, she has a full ride to Texas A&M Corpus Christi next year.
In an extensive survey, Villas del Lago residents overwhelmingly requested soccer and basketball at their complex according to Nakia Bowling, director of community initiatives at Ten North Group, one of the initiative's partners.
“The main concern is laying the asphalt and all of that, but we’re probably going to spend close to $200,000 on just programming at this site,” said Bowling, explaining that The Children’s Trust will be covering programming costs for approximately 325 children. Soccer leagues are envisioned in the future.
The announcement about the county’s soccer initiative came as Miami prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.