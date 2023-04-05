The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board and leaders from south Miami-Dade County came together last Friday to honor former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek with an exhibition that captured her legacy.
Meek began her political career in the Florida House of Representatives in 1979 and served in that capacity for four years before becoming the first Black woman to be elected to the Florida State Senate in 1983. She left that position in 1993, when she became a U.S. representative for what is now the state’s 24th congressional district.
She is most known for helping to rebuild South Dade in the aftermath of 1992’s Hurricane Andrew, as well as for her focus on affordable housing, education, health care and equitable economic development. Meek also became a strong advocate for Haitian immigrants.
She died on November 28, 2021, at age 95.
The exhibition, which was on display Friday and Saturday at the Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza in Richmond Heights, was adorned with awards that Meek received as early as the time that she studied and taught at Florida A&M University. It also featured several images of her and her family, archival news releases recognizing the congresswoman, and TV screens displaying Meek’s public appearances and speeches.
The opening night ceremony March 31 drew a crowd of Meek’s greatest supporters and contemporaries, including former County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, Sen. Dwight Bullard and Walter T. Richardson, chairman of the Public Health Trust.
“The truth of the matter is that she would not have been where she was without the tutelage of Carrie Pittman Meek,” Bullard said of his mother, the late Rep. Larcenia Bullard. “When we first got to this community and we lived over there on Harrison Street with my grandma, Carrie Meek, then Sen. Carrie Meek, was a constant visitor to the community, and someone who my mom relied on to kind of guide her and walk her through the process of what it means to be in politics, what it means to be in government and, more importantly, what it means to be a leader.”
Moss additionally reminded those in attendance of Meek’s unwavering dedication to her community in south Miami-Dade. Originally having represented the primarily Black communities of Homestead, Florida City, Richmond Heights, Perrine, Goulds and more, she made sure that these communities received federal help even after redistricting moved her jurisdiction up north.
Meek’s daughter, Lucia Davis-Raiford, and grandson, Ryan Adolphe, were also present during Friday’s celebration.
“I’m so humbled at the fact that I’m still hearing stories two years after my mom left this Earth about how she impacted the people that she came in touch with, either directly, indirectly or across the community,” said Davis-Raiford. “I didn’t know. She was just Mom to me. I didn’t realize the power of her presence … but I tell you, I take that legacy and that heritage very, very seriously.”
Davis-Raiford, who is the president and CEO of The Carrie Meek Foundation, brought awareness to the organization’s Supporting Safer Communities (SSC) Grant Program, which will award $7.3 million to initiatives helping to build and strengthen the response to gun violence in communities throughout the county. She said those dollars will be distributed in the coming weeks.
“When you think about what we’re doing now, you may always tie it back to what she taught us to do before she left here,” said Davis-Raiford.