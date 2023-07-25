March
(Courtesy of Romania Dukes)

On July 22, 2023, residents of South Miami-Dade joined Mothers Fighting for Justice founder Romania Dukes in Goulds for her ninth annual Memorial Walk for Justice. Dukes has been hosting the yearly event and organizing against gun violence since her son, De’Michael, was shot and killed by a stray bullet in 2014.

