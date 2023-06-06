Local organizations Mothers Fighting for Justice and Moms Demand Action gathered in Perrine in south Miami-Dade last Saturday for NationalGun Violence Awareness Day. The giveaway event encouraged participants to wear orange in honor of Miami’s children and youth whose lives have been lost to bullets over the years. Romania Dukes, founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice, partnered with local leaders to distribute food, diapers and gun locks during the weekend event
South Dade wears orange to end gun violence
