Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week.
Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency for 34 counties that fall within the storm’s path, including Miami-Dade and Broward. RMS, a risk management company, estimates $67 billion in insured loss from Ian, including $10 billion in losses from storm surges and inland flooding.
“We do not anticipate that we will feel any impacts in Miami-Dade County until Wednesday, in fact, late Wednesday,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during a press conference Monday afternoon. “The storm could bring 1-2 feet of storm surge to northern Miami-Dade later this week, and of course the bigger impacts further up the coast.”
Broward County Public Schools, University of Miami, Florida Atlantic University, and Nova South Eastern University closed on Wednesday ahead of Nicole.
Meteorologists project that Nicole will travel across the peninsula, reenter through the gulf and make landfall a second time in Florida on Friday near the panhandle. It may bring rip currents, coastal flooding and storm surge, and may impact Georgia and South Carolina as well.
Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef was under storm surge, hurricane and tropical storm watch by early Tuesday, as Nicole strengthened and headed toward the Bahamas with 50 mph winds.
“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, and outside of the cone, and affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.,” read an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Following the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit the state as a Category 4 storm in September, locals are urged to take every precaution in preparing for Nicole’s impact.
“Nicole is a clear reminder that hurricane season is not yet over and we are taking this opportunity to encourage all of our residents to get storm ready if you are not already ahead of any possible storm event,” said Levine Cava.
Despite the Monday warnings from leaders, elections went as scheduled with no interruption from Nicole.
County officials say all nonessential and essential services will continue unless it becomes unsafe to do so. Should cities experience sustained winds above 39 mph, transit services would be discontinued.
In coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Department of Transportation, Miami-Dade County locked down all drawbridges on the Miami River and the Intercoastal Waterway Tuesday morning.
Drawbridges will reopen once officials have assessed for any damages and the severe weather period has ended.
“We feel confident that we can manage the storm surge …,” said the mayor. “Our county teams are prepared to respond to any additional surge or rainfall and we are urging all residents to be vigilant and exercise a high level of caution should our community be faced with inclement weather.
"We're also in the middle of an annual cycle of high tides called king tides, and the arrival of subtropical storm Nicole coinciding with king tide season means heightened risks of flooding across our community, especially in low-lying areas."
According to Miami-Dade County, king tides are expected through Nov. 9. Nov. 30 marks the end of hurricane season.
Visit MiamiDade.gov/emergency for emergency preparedness tips.