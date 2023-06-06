Bellowing Shekinah Glory Ministry’s “Praise Is What I Do” early Sunday morning, congregants of the St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church in Overtown reaffirmed a commitment to remain hopeful in the face of adversity.
“I vow to praise you, through the good and the bad,” the churchgoers cried out with arms stretched toward heaven, pleading with their maker for a miracle amid a looming foreclosure sale slated to happen in less than two weeks.
The bad in this case is a balloon mortgage that lists several facilities on church property as collateral. And with the church behind in payments for the $1.6 million loan, executed by former St. John MBC pastor James Adams and authorized by former board members, it stands to lose those facilities come June 20 – the scheduled date of the foreclosure sale.
“At the pastor’s, the prior pastor’s, separation, there has just been a constant uncovering of new obligations, new debts, new threats to the church,” Marva Wiley, the church’s attorney, told WPLG Local 10 News Miami. “Our focus is trying to keep the doors open.”
Now leaders are making haste to raise funds to pay off the mortgage. As of Monday, only $12,648 had been received through a GoFundMe page.
Parts of the church that could be lost in the foreclosure include the gated parking lot, a fellowship hall that contains a kitchen, a building where St. John MBC’s conference rooms and offices are located, and two other two-story buildings parallel to the sanctuary.
“We own four pieces of property,” explained Cecily Robinson-Duffie, St. John MBC board member and deaconess. “The sanctuary is the original structure. The first piece of property is that building. So the part that’s in foreclosure is everything but that.”
The sale could not have come at a worse time, as the church is awaiting critical renovations to its 115-year-old historic building following a 40-year recertification inspection completed last week. While the sanctuary undergoes those updates, church services and meetings are being held in the fellowship hall, according to Darryl Spence, St. John MBC board of directors chair.
“We can’t worship because we need this building to worship [and] we can’t get in or out without the parking space,” Robinson-Duffie told The Miami Times. “And people won’t get the handicapped access to the elevator if we lose all of this in the foreclosure. We also use that area for funerals, to bring in the casket. These are all of the things that will be impacted.”
Spence disclosed that the church raised nearly $300,000 in the 1980s to add the elevator to the original structure and to make the sanctuary more accessible to congregants with walking disabilities.
Racing against the clock
Immediately following St. John MBC’s service last Sunday, an emergency meeting was held, presumably to discuss the issue at hand.
“We are trying to refinance the loan,” said Robinson-Duffie, detailing efforts to save the church. “We also have fundraising efforts with community partners and philanthropists within the church, and we’re talking with governmental officials for how they might be able to assist us.”
She says the church had tried reaching out to unnamed government leaders before, to no avail. Desperate to get the word out there about the foreclosure, the church turned to WPLG, which first reported the story.
“We wanted to get the information out, not only to government officials but to philanthropists and people who might be able to help us with fundraising,” Robinson-noted. “As well as to make other churches and other members of our community know about these types of dangerous loans, which exist in our community.”
The church’s current board members, including Robinson-Duffie and Spence, attest that board members only recently found out about the balloon mortgage.
“I was not aware of the mortgage at the time it was taken and most of the church was not aware of the mortgage,” Robinson-Duffie said. “By the time the church congregation became aware of it, it had been several years later and it was already behind.
“The loan that existed was a $1.6 million balloon mortgage, which was a two-year loan with interest. And so even though the church has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars toward it, possibly over a million dollars because it’s been five years since the loan was taken out, we now owe 50% more than was borrowed.”
According to its board members, St. John MBC currently owes $2.4 million. The church reportedly began making payments but fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic when its day care program, a major source of revenue for the past five decades, was forced to close.
“The total ask is $3 million so that we would not only be able to pay off this mortgage, which is $2.4 million, but also to be able to finish the renovation of our sanctuary,” said Robinson-Duffie regarding the church’s fundraising goals. “We are working closely with a lender who seems like they may be able to see this deal through.
“It’s not easy for a church to get a loan because they don’t have the typical financials that a regular business may have so there are only certain legitimate lenders who deal with churches. We are working with one that’s been very kind and helping us gather the information we need. We’re still working on our legal remedies, we have our lawyers working on that.”
St. John’s impact
Since its inception in 1906, St. John MBC has seen many good days, receiving recognition for its Baptist Training Union and being selected four separate times as the site of the National Baptist Convention. It is the second-oldest Black congregation in Miami and was home to the South’s largest Black church choir in 1960.
For decades, the church – which was designed by Black architectural firm McKissack and McKissack and is on the nation’s Register of Historic Places – has served as a sanctuary for those looking for a faith community, prayer or mental health support. In addition to helping clothe, feed and house those in need, St. John MBC has also advocated for economic revitalization of the Overtown neighborhood through its three-decades-plus Community Development Corporation.
“We had a food bank for the last 25 to 30 years through Feeding South Florida, even before it became that,” said Spence. “We’ve been involved in the community for many, many years, holding clothing drives and lots of other events.”
When food distribution drives became critical for families hit hard by the economic impacts of the pandemic, Spence said the church stood in the gap to feed about 200 families each week, and even advocated for cans with pull tab lids for homeless individuals who can’t access can openers as well as more dietary friendly food options.
“We have educated generations of children, generations of families who came through the day care here,” said Robinson-Duffie. “With us being in Overtown, there are a lot of families, unfortunately, impacted by gun violence, and so our sanctuary has been utilized for funerals when other churches may have turned away people because they could not afford to pay for the funeral. We just let them have it here, free of charge.”
“The impact St. John has had on this community is phenomenal,” said churchgoer Bernard, who did not provide his last name.
Over the course of his life, Bernard’s family has turned to the church for day care services, vacation bible school and for help during COVID.
“This is a faith-based institution that needs to stay up and running as a whole,” he said. “I received a tent during the hurricane and when COVID hit. St. John was actually feeding people that did not stay in the community. We need to come out and help save this institution in our community because they do give back.”
Holding on to hope
“There’s nobody in this neighborhood that doesn’t know St. John,” said Robinson-Duffie. “Either they went to our day care, their grandmother was a member, their cousin had a funeral here, or they have come to our food bank. Doing church in the inner city is very special because we do have neighbors who are homeless, neighbors who are suffering from mental illness, and the church is a place of sanctuary for people to walk in.”
If the foreclosure sale is finalized, St. John MBC would only operate in the sanctuary and as a result, be restricted from executing the community services it once provided.
Its leaders say that although the future may look grim, they will rely on faith and prayer – in addition to ongoing fundraising, financing and legal efforts – to save the church.
“St. John has been in existence for 117 years. We are a very affluent church. That has been our history,” Robinson-Duffie, who is a practicing attorney, concluded. “That’s why we own all these properties. But a bad circumstance can happen to anybody. Something like this happens when people are not fully aware of what they’re doing [and] when they’re not fully understanding documents.”