Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is reportedly in critical but stable condition following surgery to save his life, after police say he tried to kill himself following a domestic dispute with his wife at a Tampa, Fla., hotel.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has appointed Miami-Dade Police Department Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels to the position of MDPD interim director “until further notice.”
Ramirez, who until Monday directed the largest police agency in the Southeastern U.S., served in a dual role as director of the Miami-Dade Police Department and chief of safety and emergency response. He was responsible for oversight of both the Miami-Dade PD and Fire Rescue Department.
Daniels grew up in Liberty City and started as an officer in 1992. She was promoted to MDPD deputy director in March, becoming the first woman to hold the position.
JD Patterson, who oversees the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, will become the interim chief of public safety, responsible for the administration’s public safety portfolio including MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Levine Cava said.
Ramirez, 52, who had traveled to Tampa for a meeting of the Florida Sheriffs Association, was in his car with his wife on I-75 south of Tampa when he pulled over and shot himself in the head, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Levine Cava traveled to Tampa to be with Ramirez and his family in the hospital, according to her office.
“All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery,” Levine Cava said in a written statement Monday.
“The entire Miami-Dade Police Department stands together behind Freddy and asks that our community continue to keep him in their prayers,” said Miami-Dade PD in its own released statement.
The self-inflicted shooting happened while Ramirez was traveling with his wife, Jody, for the Sheriffs Summer Conference, which began Sunday at Tampa’s JW Marriot Hotel.
The couple left the conference’s welcome reception around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, stepped outside the hotel and argued, reports said. The Tampa Police Department confirmed in a news release that officers responded to a domestic call involving Ramirez and a woman – identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as Ramirez’s wife – at the hotel Sunday night.
According to the release, officers arrived after receiving a report of a man with a gun, later identified as Ramirez, outside the property. Officers received “third-hand” information that the man had pointed the weapon at himself, but there were no firsthand witnesses and no security camera footage of the alleged incident, police said.
Hotel security informed police the man was on the 12th floor. When police arrived about 20 minutes later, a woman exited the room followed by Ramirez. He told police he argued with the woman but had not displayed a gun, according to the news release.
Ramirez, a Democratic candidate for the newly created Miami-Dade Sheriff post, told police he had no intention of harming himself or others. Police also said the woman corroborated that they had argued and said she did not have any concerns for her safety.
With no evidence of crime, and no one appearing to be in immediate danger, police released Ramirez at the scene. Under Florida’s Baker Act law, police could have involuntarily committed Ramirez to a mental health facility for 72 hours if they had evidence he was a risk to himself or others.
Ramirez was asked to leave the hotel by staff following the domestic dispute, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The couple left the hotel and were driving back to Miami when Ramirez pulled over alongside I-75 in the Tampa suburb of Riverview and shot himself, authorities said.
News reports say Ramirez shot himself in the right temple and the bullet exited through his right eye. His wife called 911 after the suicide attempt. Ramirez is expected to survive but may lose vision in his eye.
The FDLE and Florida Highway Patrol were investigating the incident.
“Law enforcement is a demanding and stressful career and occupation,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “And Director Ramirez has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to public service and keeping the citizens of Miami-Dade safe. Today is a tragic day in Florida.”
In 2015, Miami-Dade County’s first Black police director, Robert Parker, killed himself six years after retiring.
Ramirez and his wife were high school sweethearts and have been married since 1995, according to his campaign website. The couple have four children and are also grandparents. One of Ramirez’s sons, Brandon, is a sergeant with MDPD.
A University of Miami graduate, Ramirez was raised in Hialeah by grandparents who fled the Castro regime, his website says.
Several Florida officials shared statements on Twitter after news broke of Ramirez’s injury.
“To many of us he is not just a colleague, but a friend. Please keep Freddy & his family in your thoughts & prayers,” Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Oliver G. Gilbert III wrote.
Romania Dukes, community activist and founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice, posted “Anyone who knows me know how much they mean to me. Say a prayer for my friend, my brother [Ramirez] … I’m hurting … my heart can’t take no more.”
Patch.com and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This article has been updated to reflect additional information from the original posting.