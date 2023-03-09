An all-night manhunt has resulted in the arrest of Miami-Dade School Board Member Steve Gallon's son. Steve Gallon IV, 32, is suspected of ambushing and shooting an undercover narcotics officer while he was making an arrest last night at Northwest Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street.
The injured Miami-Dade police officer was reportedly grazed in the neck area, treated Wednesday night at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and released Thursday morning. The bullet did not penetrate his skull and the injured officer never fired his gun.
Gallon was taken into custody during a traffic stop and after emerging from a home and driving off. Police say he came up from behind the officer and shot him without provocation before running off. Gallon is expected to be charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
The incident sparked a massive response from law enforcement Wednesday night, with police from multiple jurisdictions flooding the neighborhood with drawn long guns in the streets and helicopter search lights in the air. Residents were warned to stay inside.
Steven Gallon III is a former Northwestern High School principal who has served on the Miami-Dade School Board since 2016.