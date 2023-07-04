From robotics, coding, electric skateboards to art museum field trips, Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K.) Foundation Founder Anike Sakariyawo and her staff are going above and beyond to ensure a STEAMtastic summer for local children.
“This is the third year we’ve been running our STEAMtastic summer camp,” said Sakariyawo, a former Miami-Dade County Public Schools educator bridging the digital and STEM divide in Black and brown communities.
S.E.E.K runs a robust six-week science, technology, engineering, art and math program for children in kindergarten through 12th grade for free at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens.
It is one of 276 summer camp sites operating this year with funding from The Children’s Trust, which also supports a bevy of similar camps and after school programs year-round.
Children in grades 3 to 5 lose approximately 20% of their reading gains and 27% of mathematics gains during the summer, according to Scholastic. A Brown University study on how summer influences achievement disparities revealed that 17% to 34% of first through eighth grade learning is lost during summer break.
Enrolling children in a summer camp is one of many ways parents can prevent summer learning loss. Not only can these camps help remedy the summer slide, but they also provide an opportunity for students to develop new skills while benefiting from new experiences and making friends.
“The research shows that involvement in high-quality structured programs support academic learning,” said Bevone Ritchie, The Children’s Trust’s director of programs. “Though during the school year, we require an academic component, in the summer, our focus is on social-emotional learning … we expect programs to address students who may have some deficiencies and who may be falling behind and expect these programs to support individualized or group instruction to mitigate the learning loss.”
The Trust funds 143 such programs for approximately $76.5 million annually.
“The goal of the program is to introduce our kids to activities they traditionally wouldn’t do in school,” said Sakariyawo. “That ranges from augmented reality, virtual reality, building electric skateboards, learning how to use chatGPT to create a chatbot virtual assistant. These are some of the real life skills that we want them to have.”
Before the holiday weekend, S.E.E.K campers had their heads buried in robotics projects in preparation for respective regional and state competitions in the fall.
Younger children, with the help of camp instructors, built Lego education robots with electronic and mechanical components. These robots will be programmed to perform select tasks on a mat for the international FIRST Lego League Challenge next month.
Aside from preparing for the robotics competitions, children at the camp are also gearing up for S.E.E.K.’s first annual STEM Youth Summit on July 13.
Paid camps
Excel Kids Academy, also located in Miami Gardens, is another camp site offering educational yet fun activities for young minds to indulge in this summer - but for a minimal fee.
“Our daily operation consists of STEM learning, reading and a field trip almost every week,” said Latarsha Watson, the school’s director. “We have reading explorers come out from Florida International University to help our rising kindergarten, first and second graders so they’re prepared for the upcoming school year.”
The school’s summer camp has been operating for about six years, with an additional site at Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center. What started as a camp for 50 children has tripled in size to 150 today.
Registration for the camp is $100.
“It’s very important to make sure that your child is in some sort of program to further their learning because you don’t want them to go back and be behind,” said Perontay Fawkes, a program manager at Excel. “Statistics show that a lot of parents aren’t reading with their children at home but with summer programs like this one, we’re making sure that those reading improvements are taking place and that reading skills are up to par because a lot of children, especially in our demographic, are already behind.”
At least 45 minutes of reading time is allotted for the children. Additional time and one-on-one instruction is also given to children based on their learning needs.
Last week, the children participated in a gardening activity where tomatoes, sweet peppers, rosemary, spinach, lemongrass, chives, and a bunch of other vegetables were planted.
“It gives the parents a peace of mind to know that their child is in a safe and healthy environment,” said Watson.
In Brownsville at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCA), which is also supported by The Children’s Trust, children are getting a rich arts-focused summer experience.
“We provide training within the performing and visual arts program for students between the ages five years old all the way up to 16,” said Isis Roberts, the center’s theater arts administrator. “Students take six classes per day between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our students ages five through 10 have a prescribed schedule, where they take a little bit of everything that we offer.”
AHCA offerings include dance, instrumental music, vocal music, musical theater, drama, art, fashion and modeling, ceramics, and graphic design.
“What we like to do is make sure that our students have a well-rounded program with classes falling within the classical to contemporary categories, and other forms of performing and visual arts,” added Roberts.
The program runs until Aug. 11. A showcase is typically held at the end of each summer camp so students can show off skills honed during the course of the nine-week program.
“When I came here almost 40 years ago, we were very intentional about developing a program that would develop students’ innate talents and help them discover who and what they’re capable of,” said Marshall L. Davis, director of AHCA.
Over the years, AHCA summer camp students have had special visits from playwright Tarell McCraney, Grammy Nominated jazz trumpeter Shareef Clayton, Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Artistic Dir. Robert Battle, comedian Marcellus Davis, and American actress Jo Marie Payton.
What parents can do
Parents who might have missed registration deadlines for summer camps or simply could not afford to enroll their child still have time to take matters into their own hands when it comes to curbing the summer slide.
According to Better Lesson, a professional development website for K-12 educators, children can turn to their local libraries for books and special programming, access virtual learning resources such as virtual field trips on SciTech Institute or Center for Interactive Learning & Collaboration, and parents can encourage journaling and a summer reading list.
The Miami-Dade County public library system has a 2023 summer reading challenge running through Aug. 14, free 60-minute tutoring sessions in reading, math and science at 29 sites, and is also offering Spanish language courses through Aug. 31.