Authorities on Saturday obtained arrest warrants for three people wanted in connection with a Memorial Day shooting on a crowded beachside promenade that wounded nine people and sent others frantically running for cover. One suspect is in custody, police said, while two others remain at large.
Jordan Burton, Arial Cardahn Paul, and Lionel Jean Charles Jr. have been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, according to a Hollywood Police news release.
Burton was taken into custody Saturday by U.S. Marshals and Hollywood police, authorities said.
Earlier this week, police and the FBI asked for the public's help identifying possible suspects in the Monday night shooting that injured six adults and three children.
Police and witnesses said the shooting began around 7 p.m. as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk. At least one gun was pulled and shots were fired, police initially said.
Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65.
As of Saturday, seven of the nine victims have been released from the hospital. Two remain hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Two people involved in the altercation that led to the shooting — Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart, both 18 — were previously arrested on firearms charges, police told The Associated Press. Five handguns were recovered after one was reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.
A news release by Hollywood police identified Burton, Paul and Charles as the shooters. Police are now asking for the public's help finding Paul and Charles, according to the release.
"This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they caused. They let our community down and they need to come forward," police said in a statement. "If they do not, it is only a matter of time before they will be captured by the various agencies who are deployed to find them and arrest them."
Anyone with tips or information can contact police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Tips can also be submitted to the FBI's tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.