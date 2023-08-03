Ramirez
(Tampa Police Department)

Video released by Tampa police begins with their arrival at the J.W. Marriott and takes you step by step through their interviews of the Ramirezes, who appeared to be surprised by the arrival of law enforcement at their hotel room door. The couple was separated by police with their hands up and Freddy Ramirez was briefly handcuffed. Watch how the incident unfolded hours before the police director attempted suicide on I-75. 
Download PDF Tampa Police Report