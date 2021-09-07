On Nov. 2, voters within the unincorporated Biscayne Gardens area will decide whether or not to become the 35th municipality of Miami-Dade County.
By a vote of 11-2, the Miami-Dade County Commission approved a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime for a referendum on Biscayne Gardens cityhood. If approved, the new city – surrounded by North Miami Beach, North Miami, Opa-locka and Miami Gardens – will be five square miles in size and have a majority Black population of just under 35,000.
Should Biscayne Gardens become a municipality, its property tax rate will likely increase 107% in order to realize a balanced budget, according to a memo from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Currently, Biscayne Gardens residents pay an unincorporated tax rate of $1.93 per $1,000 of assessed value. After incorporation, the new city of Biscayne Gardens will have to charge $4 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Dozens of residents and property owners spoke during the public hearing. Around 25 speakers were against incorporation, insisting that the area could hardly afford the projected increase in taxes and that they were satisfied with the services the county provided. Eighteen people voiced support for a referendum, insisting that residents had a right to voice their opinions at the ballot box. Pro-incorporation activists also argued that residents needed to control the area’s zoning and that a city government will be more responsive to residents’ needs than Miami-Dade.