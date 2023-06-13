United Teachers of Dade (UTD) and local activists gathered at the Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral last week to push back against Florida’s anti-education and anti-freedom legislation.
Recent education bills restricting books about Black and LGBTQ+ history in school libraries and blocking diversity, equity and inclusion spending in higher education are at the forefront of their fight to create greater accessibility to education and safeguard individual freedoms.
Counties across South Florida have removed books with topics touching on race and LGBTQ+ themes which some parents consider obscene materials. At last week’s rally, UTD Vice President Antonio White warned parents to be concerned and involved with the quality of education their children will receive in a state where censored lessons will turn public education into Christian education, which he called “indoctrination in its truest form.”
The small but powerful group of protestors informed passersby that they would fight for teachers and all straight and queer students. Although teachers and faculty weren’t present as this was the last day of the academic term, some teachers joined the event in solidarity.
The rally coincided with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez’s visit to the school, but she did not come out to acknowledge the group. Protestors expressed their disapproval of Nunez and chanted, “Nunez has got to go.”
The most recent target of their fight is SB 256, a bill that limits union workers’ rights, which opponents believe is one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to weaken and silence teachers unions. The organization’s president, Karla Hernández-Mats, says DeSantis aims to push his fascist agenda and extricate unions to eliminate opposition.