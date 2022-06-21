James Haj, president and CEO of The Children’s Trust, at a recent news conference in Opa-locka announcing the five-year reinvestment of $13.8 million toward the agency’s Neighborhood Support Partnerships (FNSP). Grants made to 22 programs serve children and youth in high-poverty neighborhoods; some focus on children and youth with special needs; who are LGBTQ+; have incarcerated parents; are transitioning out of foster care; or face immigration challenges.