The life and legend of Carrie Meek 1926-2021

The year was 1993 and Carrie Pittman Meek was just sworn-in as the first Black lawmaker to represent Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives since Reconstruction. She represented what is now the 24th congressional district as the champion for underdogs, stopping at nothing to promote economic development, education, health care and immigration reform for her district.
“The legislature did not have a lot of people that looked like her or me at the time,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair and former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, who worked alongside Meek and shared a friendship of four decades. “She was a product of single member districts and thank God for that because it made the district more competitive and allowed someone like her to win.”
Meek was the epitome of lending a helping hand, leaving doors open for generations that followed and being unwilling to take no for an answer when it came to the advancement of her people.
“For her, it was about building a pipeline for a new generation of leaders to come through,” said Diaz. “She was the person that brought everyone under her wings and that to me, was very special. She was an inspiration and mentor to me. I sought her advice during critical times in my life and even consulted her before choosing to run for mayor.”
According to friends and family, Meek left a lasting impression on anyone she came across. That, coupled with her countless contributions, made the news of her passing on Sunday incredibly difficult for many South Floridians.
“She was the Harriet Tubman of South Florida,” said Marvin Weeks, a local artist commissioned to create a painting honoring trailblazers in Liberty City two years ago. “My work centers around neighborhoods and I saw how the work she was doing built neighborhoods, with Liberty City being one of them. There were many other communities that [Carrie Meek] was connected to but Liberty City was where her heart was.”
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my predecessor Congresswoman Carrie Meek. She lived an extraordinary life of service to Black communities in Florida and communities of color around the world,” said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson in a statement. "Carrie Meek also was a very dear friend and her sweet, sweet spirit permeated our community for many years. Her smile lit up any room she entered and her presence spoke volumes.”
There were two sides to Meek. One where she was a devoted mother and woman of faith and the other an unapologetic freedom fighter able to persuade those in opposition to join or respect her cause.
Growing up, Meek’s daughter Lucia Davis-Raiford, often saw those two sides collide.
“Our mothers are our very first, and most important, role models to us. We thought it was normal to get up early and work hard because what my mom did was routine,” she said, explaining what it was like growing up with Meek as a mother. “The nature of her work was sharing and giving herself to others. She did not separate herself from the people in her community. The common thread was that she enjoyed it, but nothing came easy for her. She had to fight for every little bit.”
Encounters with Racism
Born on April 29, 1926 in Tallahassee, Fla. Meek adopted the work ethic of sharecropper parents Willie and Carrie Pittman who later became a caretaker and laundress, in addition to owning a boarding house. The youngest of 12 children, many referred to Meek as “tot,” though her big aspirations and personality exceeded the childhood nickname.
Her biography listed on the United States House of Representatives History, Art & Archives, describes a harrowing encounter with racism at a young age. While delivering brownies to the state capitol, Meek was barred from entering with the other Girl Scouts because of her race and was forced to remain on the sidewalk.
It was one of many numerous encounters with race Meek would have.
After receiving a bachelor’s of arts degree in biology and physical education at Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, she was banned from attending state graduate schools as a Black student in Florida. She sought a master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan.
Shortly after, she accepted a basketball coach position at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. before teaching biology and physical education. After becoming a mother, she worked at Miami Dade College for three decades.
Over the years, numerous universities, such as FAMU, Rollins University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Miami, and Barry University provided her with an honorary law degree for her dedication to public service.
Political Accomplishments
At 53, Meek became a Florida representative and chair of the education appropriations subcommittee from 1979-1983 before serving in the senate where she helped pass legislation to help school students. She ascended into congress at 66 for five terms, leaving her son Kendrick Meek to represent the then largely Democratic district.
“Throughout her life, she experienced brazen, crushing racism, but also had some kind of guiding light that most of us don't have,” said Davis-Raiford. “She always had this inner determination and ambition to do well. One thing that has remained consistent is that Black and brown people have always had to struggle, but she was one of the most brilliant strategists about how to effect change legislatively, practically and politically.”
Her years in office led to the building of thousands of affordable housing units and securing $100 million in federal funding to rebuild Miami Dade County after Hurricane Andrew. She's also credited with a $2.3 million state funded project to reconstruct MDC’s Liberty City Entrepreneurial Education Center and promoting the establishment of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Program at FAMU.
“Congresswoman Meeks had a track record of bringing resources to benefit this state and South Florida in particular,” Larry Robinson, FAMU president, told The Miami Times. “I just happened to have a couple of interactions with her during my tenure here for the last 25 years. Back when she was on the appropriations committee, she was instrumental in helping us get additional funds. We’re moving into a fifth cooperative agreement with NOAA to implement our largest grant of $30 million and she had a lot to do with getting the appropriation approved in 2000. God knows how many other academic institutions that benefited from her.”
Robinson said her legacy will live on through a forthcoming special selection at the school’s Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center & Museum.
“We have nothing but great respect for all the things she’s done and we’re proud that she attended and graduated from FAMU,” he added.
“I always say that I am because of her,” said District 2 school board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, disclosing that Meek persuaded her to run for District 109 representative 21 years ago. “She was the type of person that if she ever told you she would do something, you could go to sleep knowing you’re in good hands. I will be forever grateful to her.”
Bendross-Mindingall recalls when Meek helped to bring more educational resources to schools in Liberty City to make sure students in inner city schools were getting quality education and the same educational materials as their more affluent counterparts.
"Being in an urban setting, some people would overlook the children but she was not having it and she was responsible for a great number of gifts to our school, including a media center with proper state-of-the-art equipment,” said Bendross-Mindingall. “This was special because our children did not have the opportunity that students in other schools had.”
Not only did Meek help break educational barriers, but also worked to make sure everyone had a chance at the American dream by sponsoring the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act to help more than 50,000 Haitian immigrants.
“Congresswoman Meek’s contribution to advancing the Haitian cause is significant. We are here because of folks like her,” said North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme and chairman of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network. “She’s one of those people who inspired me in public service back when I was in high school. I remember her fearless and always an advocate for the voiceless. We would not be here where we are as a community if it weren’t for the late congresswoman.”
North Miami Mayor Philipe Bien-Aime announced Monday that flags will be lowered in the predominantly Haitian American neighborhood in Meek’s honor.
“Congresswoman Meek was a fierce champion of civil rights and an incredible advocate for Haitian immigrants. As a Haitian-American woman, I have been inspired by her tireless fight for the disenfranchised,” said Mary Estime-Irvin, a North Miami councilwoman. “Her legacy will inspire us all to continue her work for many years to come.”
Meek's Enduring Legacy
Meek’s ongoing impact will be felt most through the Carrie Meek Foundation, which she created just prior to retiring from public office. The Foundation is headed by her daughter, Davis-Raiford.
“Meek is an action word in our household, it means you’re going to work to produce a product or move the needle in some way on an issue,” said Davis-Raiford. “The foundation was created to further her efforts in health, education, housing, community and economic development. My mom may have died on Sunday but the fact of the matter is that her work and the impact of her legacy is going to live far behind her. I’m here to see to it.”
Davis-Raiford told The Miami Times that the foundation is focusing on its Meek Mobilize Grants to help Opa-locka, Liberty City and Florida City flourish through monetary support for nonprofit organizations and leaders of up to $10,000. Following the Nov. 30 deadline for applications, the grants will be awarded and the foundation will move on to rolling out community engagement and development work in those respective neighborhoods.
“I think my mom would share in the fact that in order to improve a community, it takes all of us,” she added. “You don't have to be a politician to effect or breed change ... no matter what strategy you choose, whether it's working as a teacher, private citizen or nonprofit leader, it takes all of us to pull our area, county and state forward,” said Davis-Raiford.