The Miami Heat has their superstar in Jimmy Butler. But it has been the collective performance of its unsung players that has helped the team reach the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets in what could be a historic showdown.
The Heat can become the first play-in team and the first eighth-seed ever to win an NBA championship, but they’ll need the continuing efforts of players like Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry to beat the Western Conference champion Nuggets in the best-of-seven series that begins with Game 1 Thursday night in Denver.
“Everybody’s confidence is so high,” Butler said after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 Monday night to win Game 7 of a series Miami led 3-0. “We believe we can do something incredibly special. We're going to hit the ground running when we get to Denver. I like our chances.”
Butler, who was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals, has been magical during the postseason, averaging 28.5 points per game. But it has been his supporting cast that has made the Heat just the second eighth-seed in NBA history to reach the finals, matching the 1999 New York Knicks who lost the title to San Antonio.
Martin, an undrafted player, averaged 11.4 points per game during the regular season. But with Tyler Herro out with a hand injury, Martin averaged 19.3 points per game in the series against the Celtics, including 26 points in the Game 7 win.
“Caleb is a competitor,” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “When you get to the higher stakes, the more competitors are going to reveal themselves. You have to be wired a little different and Caleb is. He lays it all out there for everybody to see.”
Same for Vincent, who averaged 13.1 points per game in the playoffs, and Lowry, the proven veteran. Together they have operated the Heat’s offense to precession. Adebayo (16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds) has been an active presence near the basketball at both ends of the floor.
“We’ve got some hoopers,” Butler said, “some real deal basketball players.
Miami will continue to need multiple contributions against the Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in four games and should be well rested. Denver center Nikola “The Joker” Jokic might be the best player in the league, and guard Jamal Murray is every bit as dynamic as Butler. Jokic, the Western Conference finals MPV, is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists during a playoff run.
“We have to make him take tough shots and try to limit his assists,” Adebayo said of Jokic. “It sounds easier said than done.”
Look for Miami to use multiple defense schemes, especially its zone to contain Denver's high-octane offense.
“This is super high-level competition,” Martin said. “You can’t hide.”
While the supporting cast will be vital to the Heat’s success, Butler must be the engine if Miami can claim its fourth NBA title in franchise history.
“You have to have a guy you can hold on to in those moments of truth,” Spoelstra said of Butler. “There’s no way to quantify the confidence he can instill in everybody.”
The Nuggets beat the Heat in their two meetings this year, with Denver winning 124-119 at home in December and 112-108 in Miami in February. The Nuggets, who are seeking their first NBA title, have won nine of their last 10 meetings against Miami.
But history doesn't matter in this series. Most of the Heat feels like Martin.
“The job is not done yet,” he said. “We didn’t go through all we had to go through and my personal journey to stop here. We’ve got four more to go.”