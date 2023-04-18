When Miami native Delrish Moss became a police officer 40 years ago, he did not anticipate how far the badge would take him.
Moss rose through the ranks of the city of Miami’s police department as a public service aide and then as public information officer and police major, before become the first Black police chief to lead the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri in the shadow of Michael Brown’s untimely death at the hands of some of its officers.
Returning to Miami three years later to care for his mother, Moss joined Florida International University’s police department as a captain overseeing community outreach and the uniform patrol division.
Now Moss, who joined the profession to become a shining example of good policing, heads the Miramar Police Department, supervising a team of 230 sworn police officers and 83 non-sworn personnel.
The new chief received a standing ovation at his swearing-in ceremony last Thursday, a testament to his reputation and leadership. Among those present were residents, city staff and law enforcement personnel from about a dozen police departments across Miami-Dade and Broward counties who have worked with or been influenced by Moss in some capacity.
“I’m so proud of him and his accomplishments,” said Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association. “I think Miramar made an outstanding pick in selecting him to become chief. Everyone sees the positive person that he is, that he is capable and intelligent. I think that’s why so many people came to support.”
Jean-Poix and Moss worked in community relations for Miami PD together for four years before the latter relocated to Ferguson.
“During our time working together, we became very close. We like to say we are brothers from other mothers,” said Frank McCall, a former Ferguson PD chief who traveled to Miramar for Moss’ swearing-in ceremony. “He will definitely be an asset to the city and with him at the helm, and the support crew that I’ve met here during this short time, this city will be successful.”
“I promise every single moment that I’m here, every single moment that I have, I’m going to work to earn, re-earn, maintain and gain trust,” Moss told the audience. “What that means is that every other person who’s taken the oath to work as a police or code enforcement officer working for the Miramar Police Department is going to be held accountable to do just that.”
In an interview with The Miami Times, Moss shared his public safety plan for the city. His goals, he said, are to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement officers, leverage technology to reduce and prevent crime, and increase staffing to meet the city’s growing population of more than 135,000 residents.
“Every city has its challenges ... a lot of the command staff [in Ferguson] had been on since the early 1970s and they had not changed even as policing started to evolve,” said Moss. “They were much more reactionary in terms of responding to growth than they were giving it forethought. Miramar is vastly different. They’ve given a lot of forethought and planning in what the future is and trying to keep up with expansion. It’s also a much more progressive city.”
Community support for officers
Restoring the relationship between communities and police in the wake of George Floyd, Tyre Nichols and dozens of other police brutality incidents requires intentional conversations and a shift in policing mindset, says Moss.
In his capacity as Miramar police chief, Moss will place emphasis on officers’ roles as public servants and will be committed to swiftly removing anyone who abuses their power and violates their oath.
“I think one of the biggest things that has worked is my ability to communicate with people and ensure that they’re being treated with respect and dignity,” he said. “When people call you, they have an issue that they need you to help them solve because they couldn’t solve it themselves. When we approach things as problem solvers and know that the service should come before protection in our ‘Protect and Serve’ mantra, that makes for a better outcome.
“You’re always going to have a situation where an employee of any kind, whether a doctor, police officer or teacher doesn’t do the job the way it’s supposed to be done. How we respond to it is what sets us apart and what makes the difference … We also have to be very intentional about who we hire, how we select people and create an atmosphere where they understand that we will hold them accountable for their actions.”
Miramar’s community policing effort also includes partnering with Saran Earle-Smith, the department’s newly hired social worker who will help with crisis intervention and de-escalation situations. The city is the first police department in Broward County to hire a social worker, whose position is currently funded by Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s office.
The department will also engage the community through Do the Right Thing, a quarterly program to honor local children who exhibit positive behavior, and the Miramar Police Athletic League – which offers educational and sports programming for children ages 3-17.
Since early on in his career, Moss has made it his mission to maintain the community’s trust following a harrowing personal encounter with police he experienced at age 15.
While Moss was waiting for the bus one night to head to work after band practice, a white Miami police officer questioned why he was at the stop so late.
“He comes up and says, ‘Hey, what are you doing downtown after dark? What are you doing out here?,’” recounted Moss. “And I told him what I was doing, which was catching the bus, trying to go from school to work. And he says, “Well n---- don’t walk downtown when I’m working.’ He said a few more unpleasant things, then he left.”
One year later, Moss was stopped by police again, but this time with little verbal interaction. According to him, while walking to his Overtown home from work, an officer pushed him against a wall to search him.
“He jumped back in his car and left me embarrassed and feeling violated and disrespected,” said Moss. “I really wanted to be a musician growing up … but It was at that point where I said if that’s the best service we’re getting, then maybe I need to become a police officer and give our community better.”
Technology & recruitment
Miramar PD plans to seek out emerging technology to monitor traffic control patterns and pinpoint crime trends in certain neighborhoods, among other things.
“New technology is emerging every day so we want to look at what those technologies are as they come online and to find out which best meet our needs,” Moss said. “Just 15 years ago, ShotSpotter didn’t exist, and a few short years ago, CrimeMapping didn’t exist.”
When asked about specific recruitment goals, Moss says he will need to evaluate the department’s budget and community needs to determine how to move forward.
“I won’t set a specific goal at this point in the game because I’m still looking at things like what the budget will allow,” he said. “But what I will say is that the number of officers we want to recruit will only go up because the demand will go up … I think a police department should reflect or mirror the community that it serves.”
The biggest recruitment challenge is not attracting people to the law enforcement profession; rather, it’s competing with more than two dozen agencies for prospective officers.
According to U.S. Census data, 46.9% of residents in Miramar identify as Black or African American, while 35% identify as Hispanic and 11.8% are white, non-Hispanic. The remaining 6.3% either identify as Asian or American Indian.
A Zippia report shows that the city’s police department is made up of 58% white employees, 21% Hispanic, and 14% Black.
“Being aBlack police officer kind of puts you both in and outside of two worlds,” said Moss. “A lot of white people don’t understand things about you culturally or why you have certain views with regard to how people are treated and Black folks don’t always understand what it is to be a police officer.
“One of the unique things about it though is that you can often bridge those gaps and create better situations from understanding, and that is what I intend to do.”