The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), a county agency created in the aftermath of the McDuffie riots to resolve socioeconomic disparities within the Black community, is now facing scrutiny from a former employee accusing MDEAT of mismanaging funds, among other workplace issues.
The county’s Human Rights and Fair Employment Practices (FEP) Division, committed to addressing unlawful discrimination and harassment in the workplace, received at least five personnel complaints against the agency that alleged discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
The complaints were filed against MDEAT housing administrator Edwin Miller, who was hired for the role in May 2022, and executive director William “Bill” Diggs. Diggs, a former CEO of Broward Health Foundation, has been the face of MDEAT since being unanimously appointed to stand at its helm by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners in November 2021.
“I’m simply bringing to light the much-needed changes for this agency to perpetually fulfill its mission of equitable participation of Blacks in Miami-Dade,” Vincent Burnett told The Miami Times, explaining why he has chosen to come forward after being fired for what he says was speaking his mind.
Burnett is MDEAT’s former Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) outreach and training specialist. Before that, he worked at the county’s property appraiser’s office for about 12 years and has been a licensed real estate broker since 1994.
“There currently are wonderful, committed staff of the agency, who labor daily within the spirit of the agency’s mission but are harassed or ostracized if their professional view shines a light on inequities our Black residents face due to the agency’s senior management’s actions,” he said.
MDEAT records custodian Roshawn Harris has yet to provide documents in response to a May 28 public records request – which wasn’t acknowledged until a week later – to corroborate or deny Burnett’s allegations. Harris says she’s awaiting instruction and an estimate from the county attorney, who the Times was told is on vacation. All documents referenced in this article were obtained by the Times through alternate sources.
MDEAT’s public information officer, Zachary Rinkins – who called this paper’s publisher to ask that we consider dropping this story – spoke on behalf of Diggs and Miller, who were not allowed to speak with the Times directly. Rinkins said processing records requests is an “arduous process” and MDEAT is not just “sitting on the request.”
Claims of spending improprieties
A few months ago, a member of MDEAT’s financial team filed a harassment complaint with FEP against Diggs, alleging that the latter was retaliating through disciplinary action because the former expressed concerns about invoice reimbursements and funding discrepancies. A separate complaint was also filed in 2022 by the same person, who remains employed there.
One of the invoices in question was a $2,150 charge for bartending services, beer and wine for an August 2022 event at Florida International University. The financial team advised MDEAT leadership that the county does not cover food and beverages and requested a revised invoice be submitted.
Burnett, who worked for the agency at the time, noted that event attendees included youth under the legal drinking age.
“I do recall us having a reception honoring the volunteers of the Miami-Dade County Teen Court program, which is powered largely by young people, but the people who codify it and make it legal are adults,” Rinkins explained. “These are members of the Florida bar. We had a small reception to honor them … We did have a few teens that came and presented awards.
“What I can say is Miami-Dade County policy does not allow us to pay for food and beverages. This was an event where a lot of the staff members had been at the agency for maybe five months. So, this was a mistake, a mistake that was dealt with from an oversight and administrative standpoint … After that, we’ve never made that mistake again.”
According to the formal complaint filed, despite being told about county policy, the finance team received numerous invoices in July 2022 for events that included food and/or drinks, one of which was a welcome reception at the Red Rooster Overtown restaurant for ICV Partners president Willie Woods. Concern about using public funds for a private event was expressed by another member of the MDEAT team.
The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce subsequently footed the bill and requested reimbursement of $6,448 from MDEAT, a copy of which the Times obtained, for what was labeled as “general services.”
The complaint said the staff member felt “uneasy coming to work” because of the department’s continual practice of engaging in severe malfeasance.
“At no time have I seen such gross negligence in the use of public funds as I see now,” read the complaint.
That was just the tip of the iceberg. Another expenditure that raised concerns, even among MDEAT board members, was the cost of a Black History Month celebration event in partnership with Miami-Dade County Commission Chair and District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, held at the Historic Lyric Theater Feb. 15.
There, the agency announced the launch of its disparity study, which Davie, Fla.-based consulting firm CMA Enterprise Incorporated was hired to conduct.
At a Feb. 16 board meeting, Diggs – who is authorized to spend no more than $10,000 without board approval – requested that members retroactively approve an additional $15,000 to cover the $25,000 tab for MDEAT’s participation at said event. He told the board that the estimated cost of the event, prior to partnering with Gilbert, was about $10,000.
Kametra Driver, MDEAT board member and executive director of the city of Homestead’s Community Redevelopment Agency, expressed concerns during the meeting about approving funds that had already been spent. She questioned Diggs about how the event supported the agency’s mission and whether a budget report would outline exactly how the $25,000 had been spent.
Rinkins confirmed that standard practice would be for the executive director to request board approval for expenditures above $10,000, but explained that Diggs couldn’t bring that request before the board in time because the February board meeting was scheduled after the Feb.15 event.
“If you look at our transactions, that’s not typically the way we do business,” Rinkins said. “It was a dynamic rare occurrence. We’ve beefed up that area and just hired recently a deputy director, and finance and administration are under her portfolio.”
When asked if the board met in January, a month before the Black History event, Rinkins said “I believe there was … Oftentimes when you decide to collaborate efforts, that can be a dynamic occurrence. We knew that we wanted to announce the disparity study because we wanted to get the community to participate in it, but sometimes there’s opportunities to partner with other entities to have a greater impact and that’s what happened here.”
Without the budget report in front of him, Rinkins said he could only confirm that the $25,000 covered venue costs, entertainment, audiovisual, production, a mural and security.
Creating homeownership opportunities
MDEAT has undoubtedly engaged in creating numerous housing programs, including an increase in the Homeownership Assistance Program, or HAP, which allows households at or below 80% AMI (or $66,050 for a family of two) to receive up to $28,500, more than twice as much as households could receive before. Households above 80% AMI will get three times more funding assistance at a $14,500 cap.
An April 2023 MDEAT production report showed 37 HAP loans were funded, with nearly 19% of recipients identifying as Black and almost 73% as Hispanic, compared to 43% Black and 34% Hispanic in a September 2022 report.
Within its housing repertoire MDEAT also has a $1.5 million Rehabilitation Assistance Program (RAP), which offers a $50,000 forgivable loan to low-income homeowners to make roofing, plumbing, heating or electrical repairs. Diggs told the Times last month that the office had more than 190 applicants, with 200 more undergoing a review process. Last Friday, MDEAT presented the first of 30 $50,000 checks through RAP.
But Burnett says not enough is being done to increase housing supply and assistance for the Black community, referencing a backlog of 2,000 satisfaction mortgages waiting to be recorded, the majority of which he says are at least two years old. A fiscal management report showed that as of March 31, only $1,930 out of an allocated $20,000 had been spent.
“It’s been 40 years since MMAP/MDEAT’s chartering, and while there have been minor gains, our community is still hurting and deserves so much more,” he said. “Accountability is needed in order to preserve and enhance the agency … What is immediately needed now are tangible current deliverables in the area of housing as Miami-Dade serves as the epicenter of the housing crisis.”
Looking to boost outreach efforts for HAP and its lending program in the Black community in March, MDEAT became a silver sponsor (a $35,000 contribution) at Jazz In The Gardens (JITG), an annual jazz, R&B, neo-soul and gospel music festival that tends to draw crowds of Black tourists and locals.
The board approved a $20,000 expenditure for the event so MDEAT could set up a housing hub informational space via a 10′ x 10′ vendor booth to engage attendees. Partnering with MDEAT, Bank of America covered the $15,000 balance. About $5,000 of that sponsorship fee came from MDEAT’s general budget and $15,000 from the documentary surtax funds, a housing assistance fund benefiting very low- to moderate-income families.
With JITG tickets ranging from $105-$1,425 and a considerable number of people coming from out of town, Burnett doubted whether the $20,000 investment had a successful outcome.
“We’re spending money on keeping the party going but not delivering housing to the community,” he said, claiming there was no follow-up after the event. “It’s all about the optics rather than the deliverables, and when you speak up on it you get silenced.”
“JITG is the region’s most popular entertainment festival catering towards our targeted market, Black Americans,” said Rinkins, who pushed for festival activation. “Over the past several years, we’ve averaged less than 400 grant recipients. We were trying to increase that number. In two days, we were able to touch hands with 400 people to make them aware of that opportunity.”
Rinkins maintains that JITG was a tremendous success, and says MDEAT will not apologize for investing to make connections within the community.
“It made sense for us to take a comprehensive outreach approach to connect with moderate-income buyers,” he said. “There’s a very expensive and competitive housing market and MDEAT is committed to doing all that we can to attract partners to connect with events that are going to give our target market a competitive advantage in their quest to [achieve] the American dream.”
“We’ve seen an increase in regards to homeownership in the Black ranks with our staff,” said Diggs after a business panel last month, crediting Miller for implementing new housing initiatives. “And before, it wasn’t that way and so we’re working hard to try to perfect it.”
Locker-room culture & retaliation
At least two complaints alleging discrimination and sexual harassment were filed against Miller – who was tapped by Diggs to return to MDEAT to run the housing division after working at the agency as economic empowerment manager – for reportedly making ageist, misogynistic and derogatory statements about colleagues.
Complaint # I-9901, filed by Burnett in December 2022, outlines at least five of those statements: “If [redacted woman’s name] didn’t like p---y, I’d still hit that”; “We need to do our own thing because we being led by a p---y”; “Get his old a-- out of here”; “You had that white b---h eating out of your hands”; and “[redacted name] is a big fat sissy.”
A former employee, who told the Times she was fired within weeks of filing a sexual harassment complaint in October 2022, said she too experienced inappropriate and offensive comments made toward her by Miller. The Times is protecting her identity because she fears retaliation from the county agency she was subsequently employed by.
When the Times questioned Diggs about the allegations last month, he said: “I can tell you that myself, my staff and Miami-Dade County has all the confidence in this young man … It’s not true, that stuff has been looked at and investigated and it’s absolutely not true.”
But we’ve learned investigations into the complaints against Miller are still ongoing.
“As the executive director of the organization, Ed and I have had some discussions and we realize it’s not indicative of his work,” added Diggs. “He’s one of the brightest young men that I know. Sometimes people who are operationally sound in what they do, you have staff that feels very differently.”
Diggs did however acknowledge that he had to have a discussion with Miller after the latter referenced beneficiaries of MDEAT housing programs as “Pookie,” “Ray-Ray” and “Man-Man” at the county’s Housing Summit last June.
“People that are not used to speaking in public forums [may] attempt to try to relate to the people in the audience by using vernacular that resonates well with the Black community but doesn't with others,” said Diggs. “There was a discussion to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
“When you speak against Ed Miller, they retaliate,” said Burnett, who was terminated April 14, after he allegedly spoke up about Miller and filed a complaint against Diggs for retaliation.
Rinkins attests that there is no culture of retaliation at MDEAT.
“Within the county structure, we have employees that go through a probationary period and within the probationary period if they have not operated in the level that they’re supposed to, then they’re terminated. And so, we’ve terminated some employees,” said Diggs.
View and download multiple supporting documents that corroborate allegations made in this story.