The future of the Underdeck – the 33-acre public space to be built underneath a reconstructed I-395 – is now formally in the hands of city of Miami officials.
The Underdeck committee, composed of community members and lead stakeholders that were charged with developing recommendations for the space’s design, operation and funding strategies, submitted a full, 443-page report to the city manager last month.
Representing the culmination of more than a year’s worth of work, the report pushes for community involvement even beyond the initial planning stages, advocates for economic opportunities on behalf of local businesses and artists, and outlines environmental concerns.
Then there’s the name.
Naming the Underdeck
Finding a name to represent the Underdeck has long been a point of contention for residents of Overtown, whose neighborhood was ripped apart by the very highway in question decades ago. For them, the new development poses an opportunity to enforce their legacy and right an old wrong.
As such, the recommended name for the city commission to consider is “Overtown Miami Greenway” with a tagline that reads “The Heart of the City.”
The name was narrowed down several times over as a result of continued public surveys and community meetings, most recently led by Jacober Creative, a consulting agency that was hired by the committee to generate the final recommendation.
“Overtown Miami Greenway” beat out other potential names that nearly made it to the homestretch, such as “Heart: From Overtown to the Bay” or “Miami Overtown Downtown Mile.”
The chosen name, which could be abbreviated to “OMG,” fulfills one recurring wish: that it makes mention of Overtown. According to Jacober Creative’s final report, the name is also attractive in that it alludes to shaded, green space, which is preferred over the concrete pathways that currently plague predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods like Overtown.
A more expensive plan
In line with that concern, the recommended design includes 55% softscape and 35% hardscape – an improvement from the original plan that was submitted through a joint venture between engineering groups Archer Western and de Moya in 2016. That plan, previously approved in tandem with the ongoing I-395/SR 836/I-95 design-build project, called for only 30% softscape and 70% hardscape.
Softscape is defined in the report as lush green space, either in the form of trees, ornamental gardens or turf lawn. Hardscape comprises solid surfaces like parking areas or concrete pavements.
In addition, the new design is separated into four “character zones” that together include a dog park, a multi-use court, a performance stage, water features and more – all extending from Gibson Park in Overtown to Biscayne Bay.
But those additional amenities have jacked up the price of execution considerably. The design that was devised by architectural firm Hargreaves Jones in conjunction with the Underdeck Committee and subsequently sent to the city is estimated to cost anywhere from $53 million to just upwards of $56 million, whereas the original plan was under $30 million.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which is for now the leading entity in charge of bringing the Underdeck to fruition, has agreed to cover 30% of the cost. The city of Miami, to which FDOT has delegated the operational responsibilities, will pay 20% of the cost.
The Underdeck Committee has its fingers crossed that it could secure the remaining half of the cost in federal dollars through the Reconnecting Communities Grant.
But, the committee’s report admits, $26.5 million is a big ask, and the city may only receive partial funding, if any. The report outlines other potential sources to cope with that risk, which include CRA money, help from the Miami-Dade County budget, or state or federal funding in the 2023 legislative cycle.
The committee will have to secure the needed funds by 2024, when construction is slated to begin.
Keeping the ball rolling
As comprehensive as the Underdeck Committee’s work has proven to be, its reality is preliminary at best and wishful thinking at worst.
It’s now up to the city to review and finalize the recommendations report before sending it off to FDOT, which will have the final say.
Part of the report advises on the Underdeck’s governance once the infrastructure is in place. The leading team as recommended by the committee would include representation from the county, the city, its affected districts and the committee itself, as well as five community representatives.
In the end, a fine majority of the governing body – roughly 17 people – would be community members or leaders chosen by the committee.
The Miami City Commission, which did not meet in December, will meet again Jan. 12, although an agenda has not yet been released for that convening. The Underdeck Committee is expecting the report will be up for discussion at a public commission meeting anytime within the next six months.
In the meantime, the committee’s work continues. Individual working groups are open for all members of the public to join and will continue to meet as the city prepares to discuss plans for itself.
“The Underdeck Committee is the community,” said Lisa Martinez, the lead facilitator of the group, “and every day, we’re trying to be able to make sure that we broaden the table for more members to be contributing to the future of this work.”
Anybody is free to visit UnderdeckMiami.com to get involved.