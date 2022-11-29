After suspending Miami-Dade County District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez more than two months ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press release last week that he has appointed a replacement for the ousted commissioner.
Roberto “Rob” Gonzalez, a co-founding partner of the PereGonza law firm, now represents District 11, which is comprised of Country Walk, Kendale Lakes, Bent Tree, Lake of the Meadow and The Hammocks neighborhoods.
“I am honored & humbled Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed me to serve as Miami-Dade Commissioner in District 11,” said Gonzalez in a Tweet last Thursday. “I give thanks to God for this opportunity.”
He joins a group of incoming commissioners in Districts 2, 4, 6, 10 and 12.
Now with six new members, Miami-Dade’s Board of County Commissioners will meet for the first time next month following a swearing-in ceremony and selection of its new chair.
The appointment had been months in the making.
In September, Martinez was suspended by DeSantis via an executive order after turning himself in following felony charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy filed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office (SAO) in August.
Combined, the charges could land him a 20-year jail sentence, if convicted.
Martinez allegedly accepted three payments of $5,000 each from local businessmen in exchange for his sponsorship of legislation that would benefit the men who made the payments. He argued that the payments were business transactions that occurred while he was still a private citizen despite the SAO confirming that the first check had been received just days after Martinez was sworn in as county commissioner in 2016.
DeSantis previously told reporters that he was considering replacing Martinez after receiving recommendations for potential candidates.
“Obviously when you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new commissioner,” said the governor during a press event months ago.
Gonzalez was among the early names on DeSantis’ list, according to Political Cortadito.
The Miami-hailing attorney and former Republican Florida House of Representatives candidate ran to represent District 119 earlier this year but did not advance beyond the primaries. He received 20% of the votes and raised $110,000 during the campaign.
Born in Guatemala, Gonzalez is a father of two. He attended Miami Coral Park Senior High School, Miami Dade College and St. Thomas University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in English literature and his Juris Doctor degree.
While preparing to graduate from law school in 2014, Gonzalez became a U.S. citizen.
Gonzalez’s practice areas include family and corporate law, and homeowners insurance, real estate and civil litigation.
He has not shied away from throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump nor DeSantis, calling the latter the best governor in the U.S. and “one of the best in Florida’s history.”
“My pledge is to represent residents and families with integrity, serve as their voice and fight to improve our quality of life in southwest Miami-Dade,” said Gonzalez. “I will govern with the same diligence, conviction and principles as the DeSantis-Núñez administration has done.”
Gonzalez will serve out the remainder of Martinez’s term, which ends in 2024.