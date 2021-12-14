Val Demings makes Miami campaign stop

Val

U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings made one of her first Miami campaign appearances this week since announcing her run to unseat Marco Rubio. The congresswoman appeared alongside former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona at Bayfront Park. Demings received the endorsement of Giffords’ PAC, the political branch of the anti-gun violence nonprofit she founded. During their joint appearance, Demings touted her record – including voting in favor of two pieces of legislation that passed this year which would enhance background checks for gun buyers, and her experience as Orlando’s former top cop – as evidence that she’d push for gun legislation as a senator. Also at Bayfront Park, an installation of thousands of vases holding white flowers was unveiled as a temporary memorial to the approximately 3,000 victims of gun violence in Florida last year.

