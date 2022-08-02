Demings

After visiting with Miami's Haitian community on Monday, Congresswoman Val Demings set her sights on Broward County Tuesday with a late afternoon campaign stop at Island Space Caribbean Museum in Plantation, where she talked about affordable housing and gun violence, and her Republican opponent's inaction to address either. The stump speech was aimed at helping her unseat Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Demings then went on to campaign at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex.

