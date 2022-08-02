Vice President Kamala Harris visited Miami on Monday to announce a $1 billion investment toward climate resiliency projects across the nation – $50 million of which will go toward protecting low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge right here at home.
The investment will fund climate-driven programs in 343 cities, towns and counties. Local governments will have the ability to apply for grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), dictating what sort of programs will suit their communities best.
Whereas Miami’s most dire needs may consist of protecting coastal communities from rising seas and record-breaking hurricanes, funding will serve other states in combatting region-specific climate change and natural disasters, such as safeguarding California from raging wildfires or the Midwest from extreme drought.
Funding for the federal program, known as Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, or BRIC, has doubled since President Joe Biden and Harris took office in 2021. Last month, Biden announced that the investment will double once again to reach $2.3 billion during the next fiscal year.
The announcements come as the climate crisis continues to tear through cities across the U.S. Last year, the country experienced a total of 20 extreme weather events, each of which caused more than $1 billion in damage and collectively resulted in the deaths of approximately 700 people, according to Harris.
Most recently, floods that began in eastern Kentucky just last week have thus far killed at least 35 people, including children.
“The climate crisis is here,” said Harris. “It has arrived, and we are experiencing it in real time.”
At the same time, she said, “we know that the impact of the climate crisis is not felt equally across all communities.”
For instance, heat waves are worse for people who don’t have air conditioning or who work outdoors, she said. By the same token, evacuation routes in the wake of an emergency are especially inaccessible to those who have a disability and require frequent medical attention.
“The climate crisis has exposed and intensified generations of economic and environmental inequities that have been present in communities across our nation, and our administration remains committed to addressing those inequities through environmental justice,” Harris said.
As such, she said, part of the BRIC initiative is to prioritize projects that will help low-income and minority communities, all while creating union jobs that will provide for an improved and equitable economy.
The increased funding for BRIC is just one of the administration’s approaches to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change. Last year, the Biden-Harris administration set a goal of cutting total carbon emissions in half by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050.
“Some say that is an ambitious goal,” said the vice president. “I say it is doable.”
Tens of billions of dollars have been made available through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to help the nation transition to clean and renewable energy.
One particular focus is the transportation sector, which is the leading cause for greenhouse gas emissions in the country. Miami-Dade County, for instance, has ordered 50 electric school buses in an effort to electrify its fleet.
But everyone seems to agree that the feat is too great to achieve alone. During the event, which took place at Florida International University’s main Sweetwater campus, Harris sent a call out to Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, introduced last week by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, since referred to as the largest climate investment in legislative U.S. history.
The bill, along with reducing costs for health care and prescription drugs, will also invest $369 billion in “energy-related provisions” with a particular focus on zero-emission vehicles.
Despite provisions within the bill that would actually ease permitting for coal, oil and natural gas projects – included as a method to dampen opposition from leading oil companies – analysis has found that the bill would nonetheless decrease emissions by 40% by 2030.
Schumer plans to bring the bill to the Senate for a vote this week.
Local Reps. Frederica S. Wilson and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick were both present Monday to support Harris’ announcement and encourage continued efforts against climate change.
“We know that our world is changing fast and furiously,” said Wilson, whose district has been reorganized since the 2020 census to encompass many of the at-risk coastal communities along the Biscayne corridor. “We must act, but most importantly, we must lead by example. As a nation, we are proud to work alongside this administration and to remind the world that Democrats deliver.”
Also present to speak at the Aug. 1 event were U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration administrator Richard Spinrad, as well as Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, whose city will be hosting next year’s annual “Aspen Ideas: Climate,” a multi-day conference featuring global and local climate crisis leaders, in March.
Cherfilus-McCormick emphasized the importance of improving both sustainability and equitability in the fight against climate change during Monday’s event.
“Incorporating climate justice and resilience includes prioritizing the well-being of people and communities most exposed to climate harm and least able to cope with it,” she said.