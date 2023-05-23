Startling surveillance footage of the Florida Memorial University hit-and-run has recently been made public, capturing the heart-wrenching moment when two students were struck and killed in the Feb. 12 incident. The footage, released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, sheds light on the events that unfolded, leading to the untimely deaths of 19-year-old Asiayanna Green and 18-year-old Shar’raiyah Story.
According to Miami Gardens Police officials, the footage reveals that the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., when a silver Infiniti, traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue, collided with the two young women who were walking in the middle lane, also heading southbound. In the video, two vehicles can be seen passing by the victims before the devastating impact of the third vehicle.
The freshmen students tragically lost their lives at the scene. Following the collision, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, but was later apprehended by authorities.
In a separate case development, Miami-Dade prosecutors have obtained a surveillance video that aided in identifying the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash. That video also captured the moment the Infiniti struck the two FMU students.
Witnesses reported that the driver exited the car and expressed confusion, asking, “What just hit me?” Subsequently, after fleeing the scene the driver removed his clothing and trespassed naked, prompting a witness to open fire and shoot him in the stomach. Police were able to track the driver a few blocks away from the crash using a police dog. The suspect, identified as Jerome Harrell, 35, is currently being held at the Metrowest Detention Center.
Prosecutors have filed a felony case against Harrell, charging him with six offenses related to the deaths of Green and Story. Records show that he has a history of traffic citations and previous arrests dating back to 2005, including charges of weapons possession, burglary, domestic violence, aggravated battery and driving without a license. Despite the arrests, most of the cases were dropped, and Harrell is not a convicted felon.
He is currently facing charges that include leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI manslaughter with failure to render aid and vehicular homicide with failure to stop. Pretrial hearings for the case are scheduled for July, with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michelle A. Delancy presiding.
The FMU community continues to mourn the loss of Green and Story as the investigation and legal proceedings unfold. Their tragic deaths serve as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsible actions on the road to prevent such devastating incidents from occurring in the future.