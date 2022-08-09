The prosecutor seeking to sentence Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death for the mass murder at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has rested his case. Following a break, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill is expected to give her opening statement Aug. 22 before she and her team present their case.
Jurors took a rare trip to the crime scene by bus, which proved to be an emotional experience for all.
Roses brought to commemorate that Valentine’s Day in 2018 lay withered, their dried and cracked petals scattered across classroom floors still smeared with the blood of victims gunned down more than four years ago.
Bullet holes pock walls and shards of glass from windows shattered by gunfire crunch underfoot at the Broward school where Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members. Nothing on the scene has changed since that day, except for the removal of the victims’ bodies and some personal items.
Twelve jurors and 10 alternates who will decide whether Cruz gets the death penalty or life in prison made a rare visit to the massacre scene Thursday, retracing Cruz’s steps through the three-story freshman building, known as “Building 12.” After they left, a group of journalists was allowed in for a much quicker first public view.
Large pools of dried blood still stain classroom floors. A lock of dark hair rests on the floor where one of the victims’ bodies once lay. A single black rubber shoe is in a hallway. Browned rose petals are strewn across a hallway where six people died.
In classroom after classroom, open notebooks display uncompleted lessons. A blood-coated book called “Tell Them We Remember” sits atop a bullet-riddled desk in the classroom where teacher Ivy Schamis taught students about the Holocaust. A sign attached to a bulletin board reads: “We will never forget.” Two students died there.
In the classroom of English teacher Dara Hass, where the most students were gunned down, essays about Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager shot by the Taliban for going to school, and who has since become a global advocate for educational access for women and girls, can be seen.
“A bullet went straight to her head but not her brain,” one student wrote. “We go to school every day of the week and we take it all for granted,” wrote another. “We cry and complain without knowing how lucky we are to be able to learn.”
The door of Room 1255, teacher Stacey Lippel’s classroom, is pushed open – like others – signifying that Cruz shot into it. Hanging on a wall inside is a sign reading, “No Bully Zone.” The creative writing assignment for that last day in the classroom is still on the whiteboard: “How to write the perfect love letter.”
And still hanging on the wall of a second-floor hallway is a quote from James Dean: “Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.”
In slain teacher Scott Beigel’s geography classroom, a laptop is still open on his desk. Student assignments comparing the tenets of Christianity and Islam remain, some graded, some not. On his whiteboard, Beigel, the school’s cross-country coach, had been writing the gold, silver and bronze medalists in each event at the Winter Olympics, which had begun five days earlier.
When they retraced the path Cruz took on Feb. 14, 2018, neither the judge, Elizabeth Scherer, nor the attorneys were allowed to speak to the jurors and the jurors weren’t allowed to talk with each other.
The Broward County school district plans to demolish the building whenever prosecutors approve. For now, it is a court exhibit.
After jurors returned to the courtroom Thursday, the mothers of two victims testified that the massacre permanently cast a pall over not only every Valentine’s Day, but every family celebration.
Helena Ramsay, 17, died on her father’s birthday.
“That day will never be a celebration and can never be the same for him,” her mother, Anne Ramsay, said.
Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder; the ongoing trial will determine if he is sentenced to either death or life without parole.
Prosecutors, who rested their case following the jury’s tour, hope the visit will help prove that Cruz’s actions were cold, calculated, heinous and cruel; created a great risk of death to many people; and “interfered with a government function” – all aggravating factors under Florida’s capital punishment law.
After a one-week break, both sides will spend a week without the jury arguing before Scherer over what evidence Cruz’s defense can present about how his birth mother’s drinking and drug abuse during pregnancy affected his brain, and whether defects can be seen on scans.
The defense team wants to save Cruz's life by focusing on that and other aspects of his background, including his severe emotional and behavioral problems that began in preschool and the holes in his treatment; his adoptive father’s death when he was 5; his adoptive mother’s death three months before the shootings; his alleged sexual abuse at the hands of a “trusted peer”; that he was an immature 19-year-old; and the bullying he endured from his brother and his brother’s friends.
Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University told The Associated Press, “they have to show that he is a victim, that he fell through the cracks, that society failed him from the outset ... Society created this monster and failed to stop this monster.”
The defense will argue that “if you send him to death, you are ignoring all of that and that is just wrong,” Jarvis said.
Content for this report was sourced from The Associated Press.