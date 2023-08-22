The city of Miami will use its preferred map in the November election after plaintiffs’ attempt to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court failed.
Justice Clarence Thomas submitted an order Aug. 17, 2023, denying an application made by plaintiffs, which includes two local chapters of the NAACP, that would have overturned a previous decision allowing the city to use district boundaries that the commission approved in June for its upcoming election.
Both those boundaries and the ones drawn in the original map, approved in March 2022 and legally challenged in December, were found by District Court Judge K. Michael Moore to be unconstitutional and in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 for using racial gerrymandering tactics.
The order denying the appeal was brief, but it stated that the case had been referred to the full nine-person court by Thomas, although it didn’t specify how the justices voted. It ends a monthslong battle to overturn the allegedly racially gerrymandered maps ahead of the Nov. 7, 2023, election, which will determine who will hold the seats for Districts 1, 2 and 4 for the next four years. Each party in the lawsuit wanted its preferred map to be temporarily used in that election until the case goes to trial and reaches a final conclusion early next year.
Thomas, who is assigned to handle cases that come out of the 11th Circuit, was one of four conservative justices who opposed a June ruling upholding the Voting Rights Act in a case regarding Alabama’s congressional map, which was found to discriminate against Black voters using racial gerrymandering. Thomas wrote a 48-page dissent.
The map upheld in the appeals court and in Thursday’s Supreme Court decision is rather similar to the original map dictating Miami’s boundaries; the historically Black neighborhood of West Coconut Grove still remains divided between two districts.
One difference, however, is that candidate Miguel Gabela’s home has been carved out of District 1, the same district where he has lived for 20 years and in which he intended to run against incumbent Alex Diaz de la Portilla. Gabela filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this month.