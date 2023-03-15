Vice President Kamala Harris was in South Florida last week, where she took part in the Aspen Ideas Climate Conference in Miami Beach, a ground zero for sea-level rise. In an interview with Gloria Estefan, Harris talked about the Biden administration's investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and its ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy.
VP Kamala Harris talks climate in Miami Beach
The Miami Times
