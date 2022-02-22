It didn’t take long for Tim “Ice” Harris to step down from his head coaching job at Florida Memorial University and return to the high school that made him a powerhouse.
Harris, who led the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes to multiple state championships and a mythical national title in 2013, left for Miami Gardens’ FMU – the only HBCU in South Florida – in 2019, to help build its football program after it had sat out competitive play for more than six decades.
“I had to step out of that situation a little bit and now I’m in a greater situation,” Harris told The Miami Times in an interview. “I feel right now, in terms of my life, to come back into my community, come back to a family environment … that’s bigger than you can ever imagine.”
After just two seasons in the midst of the pandemic, Harris says he realized that his heart truly belonged to the program at Booker T. Washington that he’d made legendary and, in turn, earned him his reputation. He took to the high school auditorium last Wednesday to officially announce his return to students, parents and alumni.
Harris said he didn’t want to comment on the reason for his move, but shared his appreciation for his former coaching staff and players.
“We just finished a full year and we feel like we made great strides there,” he said. “Florida Memorial was a job that was very dear to me. To be able to have an opportunity to be the first football coach at [the university] within 62 years to be able to take it to the next level. You know, building it from the ground up with nothing and to be able to build and put a team on the field, I feel good about that phase of it.”
In his two seasons with the FMU Lions, Harris posted a 2-12 record. FMU football also had its first-ever All-Mid-South Conference Sun Division First and Second Team performers and Mid-South Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honorees in 2021.
He says he worked with staff immediately prior to leaving his post to recruit 27 incoming high school students to the team. During Harris’ brief tenure, more than 90 FMU players were signed on National Signing Day – the 27 mentioned and an additional 40 in 2020 and 27 in 2021.
As for the future of the HBCU’s football program, he believes the Lions will do just fine without him because he trusts that Jaffus Hardrick and Jason Horn, FMU’s president and athletic director, respectively, will choose the right person for his replacement.
“They’ll find the right coach to be able to help them take the program where they need to take it at under their philosophy or mindset,” Harris said. “They’ll do right by the students, I feel.”
However, when asked a follow-up question about how, with a legendary career spanning more than 25 years, he couldn’t take FMU’s program to the level the university wants, Harris replied with “I’m happy that I’m here [at Booker T. Washington]. I’m home, I’m with family, I’m with the people who trust me; who care about me. And [who are] going to give me a great, great opportunity to help not just in football, but in the discipline of the school.”
Pierre Senatus will serve as interim head football coach at the university, after spending the last two seasons as defensive line coach and defensive coordinator. He previously served as an assistant coach to Harris for the Tornadoes.
Horn confirmed to The Miami Times that the athletic department is conducting a national search for its next head coach, but did not specify when the search would conclude or how long he thought it would take to find a permanent replacement. The Miami Times requested an interview with Horn, but received only select responses via email to a list of questions.
“We are in the process of selecting our next head coach and look to have someone to continue the work that has already begun,” Horn wrote in his email. “We have the same goals: Create opportunities for students to be winners in the classroom as well as on the field. We already received a lot of interest in the position and would like to have someone in place as soon as we have the right candidate.”
Although not confirmed by Harris, who did not want to speak on the matter and said he is looking toward his future endeavors, The Miami Times reported in 2020 that he had been briefly suspended by former athletic director Ernest T. Jones amid reports of the school’s mishandling of COVID-19 cases on campus and sexual misconduct allegations against Jones, who resigned days after the suspension.
With FMU’s accreditation status on “Probation for Good Cause” by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) due to financial challenges and declining enrollment over the years, The Miami Times had questions about how the football program ties into the school’s future recovery and success, especially in terms of enrollment.
“As with many NAIA institutions, football is an enrollment driver. We have definitely seen an uptick in not just the interest from football prospects, but also a solid increase in the number of applicants to the university,” Horn wrote. “We are extremely happy for Coach Ice and his returning to his roots at Booker T. We also look forward to continuing to build our football program and enhance the college experience for many of our students.”
In November, the school’s Board of trustees approved the discontinuation of 18 degree programs that were underperforming as a solution to some of the issues that led to the probation, which resulted in the elimination of 15 faculty positions – seven of which were vacant. When it came to asking which specific programs were cut, FMU directed The Miami Times to its accreditation webpage, which as of press time had not been updated since Nov, 22, 2021.
Lisa Starks, athletic director at Booker T. Washington, said she reached out to Harris last month to check up on him which is something she normally does with all the coaches she’s worked with who have gone on to work at the university. At the time, former football head coach Gerald Cox had left Booker T. Washington for North Miami Senior High School, so the job was open.
“I was like, ‘You know, you can always come home.’ So he was like, ‘I was going to call you and talk to you about that,’” Starks disclosed. Harris then applied for the position and stepped down at FMU earlier this month.
“I’m very happy to have him back,” Starks said. “Every coach brings something different to the program. With Coach Ice, he brings a lot of passion. His legacy is here and the kids know him for what he does.”
“It was a no-brainer,” Harris said of returning to coach at the Overtown high school for a fourth time. As a product of the community, a former alumnus and with all his children having attended the school, he just can’t seem to stay away from Booker T.
In 2008, Harris joined UM’s staff, where he remained as assistant director of football operations for four years before returning to the Tornadoes. In 2013, he spent three seasons as the Miami Hurricanes’ running back coach. He’s made additional coaching stops at Miami, Miami Central and Miami Northwestern senior high schools.
For now, Harris aims to get Booker T. Washington back to championship status. Beyond coaching, he wants to focus on being academically responsible and making sure that his players are in a position to get into the college or university of their choice. Being a leader and an educator in the community he grew up in, Harris says, is an unbeatable feeling.
“There was nobody else that I saw taking on that position. He’s the ideal person,” Kevin Lawrence, Booker T. Washington principal, said of Harris. “Born in Overtown, a person that has helped us to win countless championships – but more important than winning those countless championships – he’s been a person that has helped young men get into college to better their lives.”