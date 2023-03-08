The fate of two Black officers seeking whistleblower status is now in the hands of Miami’s city manager, after a tied vote by the Civil Service Board left matters unresolved.
Police Lt. Brandon Lanier and Detective Wanda Jean-Baptiste have both made claims of corruption against Chief Manuel Morales, as previously reported in The Miami Times.
Following the testimony’s conclusion March 7, board member Rafael Cabrera and Chairman Troy Sutton moved to determine that the burden of whistleblower status was not met by Lanier, but the motion was voted down by members Travis Lindsey and Rodrigo Jimenez. Board member Ulysses Garcia was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board reached the same 2-2 vote on Jean-Baptiste’s case, resulting in the failure of both motions.
The board attorney then said that he would prepare a report on the tie for City Manager Arthur Noriega, who would decide on next steps.
Stephanie Panoff, assistant city attorney, listed the requirements of meeting whistleblower status under Florida law during her closing statements, insisting that they had not been met. Cabrera later concurred, instead attributing the complaints to a disagreement in leadership, while Sutton asserted that the officers did not come forward soon enough.
The officers’ attorney, Griska Mena, however, argued that their shortcomings were in virtue of the officers being denied the presence of legal counsel, or being transferred and demoted when they did speak up.
“At the end of the day, retaliation is real,” Mena said. “Retaliation happens and it happens here, and I’m asking this board to stop it.”
Sutton and Cabrera apologized that the board could not reach an agreement, lamenting that they had not deliberated further.