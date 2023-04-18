Renovations in the sum of $4.6 million are headed to two public parks in Congressional District 24.
About $3,687,659 is reserved for Liberty City’s Simonhoff Park to create a permanent COVID-19 memorial, commemorating local lives lost during the pandemic. In October 2020, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson turned the park into a makeshift memorial by erecting 500 unmarked coroplast tombstones for those who never got to say goodbye to loved ones. Another 1,000 faux tombstones were added to the park that December.
“I really wanted the community to be aware that we were losing constituents,” said Wilson at the time. “They brought flowers, cut out pictures of their family members and taped them on the tombstones.”
The faux gravesite, which became a place of solace for mourning families, was only meant to be temporary.
Now federal appropriations dollars allocated to the district will allow for a long-lasting memorial. The funding also covers the addition of ADA compliant features like paved areas, lighting, sidewalks and canopy landscaping.
Douglas Park, located at 2755 SW 37th Ave., will receive $1 million for park improvements and the construction of a new community center, which will include covered exterior breezeways and indoor space.
Wilson presented the check to commissioners last Thursday after being honored at Miami City Hall for her contributions.